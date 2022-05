A decade ago, the Lest We Forget concert at Turner Hall offered a punk rock class reunion of sorts. The event grew out of the Facebook page facebook.com/groups/363672190314606 that was Sacred Order front man Mike Podolak’s ongoing memorial for those who were part of Milwaukee’s music scene. That event’s seismic energy spiraled into Brick Through the Window, the book that tells the oral history of Milwaukee’s underground music; a live compilation cd of the night’s music; another scaled-down concert at The Miramar Theatre and a slew of archival recordings from the likes of The Prosecutors, The Haskels, The Lubricants, The Shivvers, Ama Dots and The Ones.

