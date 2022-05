It didn't take long for James Bradberry to find a new NFL home. The Pro Bowl cornerback was placed on the trade block heading into the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, but after weeks of shopping him to no avail, the club opted to instead release him outright on May 9. Less than 10 days later, he not only landed with a new team, but it's a bitter rival of the New York Giants -- signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO