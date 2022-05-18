ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk, Mississippi Rivers Remain Under Flood Warning in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The Mississippi and Sauk Rivers in St. Cloud remain under a flood warning. For the Mississippi River, it is expected to crest in...

Thunderstorms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED -- Heaviest rain Tuesday will fall across the southwest and south-central Minnesota. Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be the best north of I-94 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Thursday brings the next chance for more widespread precipitation, with a threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening. Friday, it dries...
Fire Destroys Shed in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a shed fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in at around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 19th Avenue North. St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love says crews arrived to find a shed fully engulfed and starting to spread to the nearby home.
Severe Storms Possible Both Today & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service says there's a risk of severe weather today across central Minnesota, with an even better chance on Thursday. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening, mainly along & north of Interstate 94. The risk level is a 1 out of 5 with the primary threats being hail and damaging wind gusts.
Trailer Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting that a black Teske Utility flatbed trailer with a dropdown ramp was stolen this past weekend in the 10 block of 22nd Avenue North. The trailer is displaying Minnesota registration license ABL 803. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
