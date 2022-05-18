Varsity Baseballs uses walk-off homerun to beat Southridge 5-4

The Boonville Boys golf team had a magical night on Wednesday to send our seniors out in style. The team came in first on the evening vs. Tecumseh and Harrison, and the guys managed to set our season record shooting a 167. Coach Wads and Coach Nelson couldn’t be more proud of this group. Medalist for the night was Matthew mills shooting a 40. Dane Blaylock and Mason Phillips tied for 2nd overall with a 42. Carter Wolfe finished 4th overall with a 43. To our seniors, Max and Mason, thanks for the memories and for the legacy you left for others to follow. Speaking of legacy, Mason Phillips, through some slight coersion, got the team and coaches to agree to jumping in the lake on hole 3 if we set our team record. The record was broken and the team jumped in!

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO