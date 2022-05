SPRINGFIELD — Officials Wednesday recommended masks for people attending indoor end-of-year school-sponsored events, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. “With the end of the year quickly approaching, we know how excited loved ones are to celebrate their student’s accomplishments, but we want to remind and advise everyone to do so with safety in mind, especially as the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing in our Springfield community,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO