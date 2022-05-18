ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Concord, California

Restaurant Review
 2 days ago

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Papi Clary's Kitchen

This is the most fascinating fried chicken restaurant in the city that serves fancy food. This restaurant could be number one in this city if it was a bit cheaper.

4. Big-Bang Boba & Chicken

This is probably the most luxurious, modern, neat, and clean snack bar in this city. Here you can get extremely crunchy (from the outside) and juicy (from the inside) fried chicken.

3. Vons Chicken

In California, the most famous cuisine after American comfort food is Korean cuisine. It is like the people of this state can’t live without their favorite Korean food especially Korean fried chicken. The best Korean fried chicken is served at this restaurant when you talk about Concord.

2. Mr Lee Chicken

On Willow Pass Road, you can find this big, spacious, and one of the most attractive restaurants in this city. The interior of the restaurant is also great. And in the end, the taste of the fried chicken here is from another world. It is scrumptious enough to take you to another dimension.

1. Fresh Tray

This is a quite small spot where you can only pickup the food. There is no dining space or home delivery. Apparently, this restaurant has many cons, but still, it is the best place for fried chicken. It proved that taste matters the most for people. You can compare it with a luxurious restaurant that serves pathetic fried chicken. You will never go there, and the reason is ‘taste matters the most.’

Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Brunch Places Worth Trying

Address: 1711 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040. I thought the place only had cheese sandwiches. I was wrong. I like dishes in which there is meat, but they have to be cooked well. This is probably one of the best burgers I've had. The burger is 1/3 pound Angus and Waygu beef. The buns are toasty. The chopped jalapeo was not too spicy.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Comfort Food#Snack Bar#Food Drink#Restaurants#Vons Chicken#American#Korean
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Taco Festival Goers Outraged at the Event

Ticket holders who attended the Santa Rosa Taco Festival this past weekend are crying foul after the event was far less than promised. The event at Finley Park was supposed to include tacos, beer sampling, tequila sampling, salsa dancing, and much more. Instead, the festival promoter failed to show up at the actual event, leaving security staff to handle the crowd and distribution of taco and beer tokens. Ticket holders waited in long lines to redeem tickets for two $2-street tacos, and one $8 beer per person, regardless of the amount paid for a ticket. VIP ticket holders paid up to $100 per ticket. Festival attendees complained about the lack of shade, no seating, no garbage cans, and the beer garden was surrounded by a chain link fence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kgoradio.com

Bay Area Couple Says United Cancelled Flight, Then Charged Another $4K For New Seats

A California couple is furious after United Airlines canceled their flight to Italy and then charged them an additional $4,000 to book them on another plane. Lafayette resident Karen Ward says she and her husband booked their flight to Italy last year before ticket prices went through the roof. However, United canceled the flight last weekend and told her she’d have to pay an additional $4,000 to book a new one, she says. “Our 40th wedding anniversary is this month and we decided to rent a villa in Tuscany for a month,” Ward says. “Saturday, I get this email saying, ‘Your flight’s been canceled.'” Ward said.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Owner of Beloved Filipino Restaurant Fatally Shot in Oakland

The co-owner of a popular Fruitvale restaurant died Wednesday night, after being shot outside of his Oakland business. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven restaurant, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 10 p.m. by police officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Anabo was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The business confirmed the news on its Instagram account and posted a photo and statement about Anabo writing, “We find ourselves lost without him. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven has died and we are praying, crying, and hoping for any light.” The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND, CA
InsideHook

The 7 Most Exciting New Routes From SFO and OAK

As summer unofficially kicks off, air travel is back. Gone are the half-empty flights and bottom-of-the-barrel fares that were commonplace during the height of the pandemic: If you plan to fly over the next few months, be prepared for higher-than-normal ticket prices, crowded airports and packed planes. (Case in point: SFO is anticipating more than 12 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day — that’s just 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but even so, officials expect parking garages to be full.)
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Bay Area KidFest Returns To Downtown Concord

Date(s) – 05/28/2022 – 05/30/2022. Bay Area KidFest returns on the Memorial Day Weekend of May 28-30 for the first time in three years with a full lineup of attractions, activities, jam-packed entertainment, KidFest Marketplace, rides, food and fun in Concord. In a spacious outdoor setting at Mt....
CONCORD, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

We Finally Know When Italian Food Superstore Eataly Will Open in Silicon Valley

After keeping fans in high anticipation of the news, representatives for Italian superstore Eataly have finally announced to the Bay Area that they’ll open their doors on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara. The Mercury News reports the 45,000-square-foot, three-floor marketplace and restaurant center is the ninth location for the Turin, Italy-founded business.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
WOODLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Monthly food truck event coming to Hercules

A new monthly food truck event is coming to the Hercules Bayfront starting this Friday. A rotating assortment of up to six food trucks, including a dessert truck and a beer & wine truck, will park directly in front of The Grand at Bayfront, 2200 John Muir Parkway, on the third Friday of each month, May through September, according to the city, which recently approved a temporary use permit for the event.
HERCULES, CA

