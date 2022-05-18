Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Concord, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Papi Clary's Kitchen

This is the most fascinating fried chicken restaurant in the city that serves fancy food. This restaurant could be number one in this city if it was a bit cheaper.

4. Big-Bang Boba & Chicken

This is probably the most luxurious, modern, neat, and clean snack bar in this city. Here you can get extremely crunchy (from the outside) and juicy (from the inside) fried chicken.

3. Vons Chicken

In California, the most famous cuisine after American comfort food is Korean cuisine. It is like the people of this state can’t live without their favorite Korean food especially Korean fried chicken. The best Korean fried chicken is served at this restaurant when you talk about Concord.

2. Mr Lee Chicken

On Willow Pass Road, you can find this big, spacious, and one of the most attractive restaurants in this city. The interior of the restaurant is also great. And in the end, the taste of the fried chicken here is from another world. It is scrumptious enough to take you to another dimension.

1. Fresh Tray

This is a quite small spot where you can only pickup the food. There is no dining space or home delivery. Apparently, this restaurant has many cons, but still, it is the best place for fried chicken. It proved that taste matters the most for people. You can compare it with a luxurious restaurant that serves pathetic fried chicken. You will never go there, and the reason is ‘taste matters the most.’