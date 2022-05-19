ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PPA Adding Patrols To Monitor Illegally Parked Cars In Bike Lanes Amid Growing Number Of Bicyclists Killed In Philly

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k9kI_0fiF0wkK00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is adding bike patrols. The new officers will specifically monitor drivers who park illegally in bike lanes.

Spruce Street is the only continuously designated bike lane going west in Center City. The problem is oftentimes, cars or delivery trucks are parked in it. The hope is these new officers will change that.

“Just look around. Parked all the time, makes the bike lanes pretty useless,” biker Nic Renard said.

The problem isn’t hard to find. Delivery trucks and cars parked illegally in bike lanes.

“One of the best things about being in Center City is these bike lanes and if we’re not able to use them and it causes hazards to bikes, no one is going to bike anymore,” biker Cori Beasley said.

Drivers can already be fined for parking in bike lanes, but now, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is adding bike patrols to monitor what could lead to a dangerous situation.

“I’m moving into traffic and I don’t know what the car next to me is going to do,” Renard said.

“Good idea. It’s very dangerous for bicyclists,” biker Ward Titus said. “Many have been killed in this city.”

In a new report from PennDOT, the number of bicyclists killed in Philly is growing. In 2021, eight bicyclists were killed. Ten years ago, it was only two.

The PPA is adding eight bike officers. They will patrol bike lanes in Center City, South Philly and University City.

“We have medics on bicycles, we have lots of other enforcement officers on bicycles,” Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said. “We have police on bikes, so there’s no reason why we can’t have parking enforcement on bikes.”

The new officers will be launched in the designated areas in the fall with plans to expand the program citywide within a year.

Fines will be $71 in Center City and $51 in outlying areas.

“I’m super happy the PPA is going to do that,” Beasley said. “They can make a lot of money.”

To remember the bicyclists killed over the last year in the greater Philadelphia area, bikers are uniting and going on a ride of silence on Wednesday night. They’re meeting at the City Hall at 6:30 p.m., going for a ride and then rejoining at the Art Museum.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

CBS Philly

Man Stabbed At SEPTA’s 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing at SEPTA’s 30th Street Station. Police say a man was stabbed twice in the chest, just before 1 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. So far, no one is in custody.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

PennDOT, Local Authorities Announce Extra Enforcement To Be Conducted Over Memorial Day Weekend

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – With Memorial Day weekend coming up, PennDOT, and state and local police agencies are urging drivers to take care on the roads. At a news conference in Newtown, Bucks County Monday morning. “A celebration can end in tragedy in a split second,” Krys Johnson with PennDOT said. Officials announced extra enforcement will be conducted over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, targeting drivers under the influence. PennDOT data shows three people died in crashes in the Philadelphia region in 2020.  
NEWTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Transit Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Woman On Market-Frankford Line In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police are searching for three suspects in a brazen assault and robbery on the Market Frankford Line in Center City. Police say three women punched and maced another woman, and then took her phone. It happened at the 15th Street Station around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The victim told investigators she knew one of the suspects from a previous dispute on social media. Police say the victim was not seriously injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager, Man, Officer Injured While Police Pursued 2 Carjacking Suspects In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager, man, and police officer were injured in West Philadelphia as police apprehended two carjacking suspects on Sunday, authorities say. The incident happened at the intersection of 53rd and Thompson Streets around 2:15 p.m. Police say they spotted a white Volvo that was reportedly carjacked early Sunday morning.  At some point during the pursuit, police say the Volvo struck a 16-year-old boy on a bike. The boy was taken to CHOP and placed in critical but stable condition.  After the crash, police say the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. One suspect was apprehended but the second suspect continued to  run.  Police say a 19th District Unit pursued the man and struck another car at the intersection of 53rd and Master Streets. The officer inside the vehicle was transported to Roxborough where he’s expected to be treated and released.  The driver of that vehicle police hit, a man in his 40s, was transported to Lankenau with a hip injury, officers say. The police vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, and the other vehicle was badly damaged on the driver’s side.  Police say the second suspect was eventually apprehended and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting At Penn’s Landing Leaves 3 Teenagers Injured: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teenagers were shot during a triple shooting on Penn’s Landing on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard just before 10 p.m. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm three people have been shot on Penn’s Landing, near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard. Two victims are said to be 14-year-old girls. They’re stable. No word on condition of third victim. Shooting happened around 10p. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 22, 2022 Police say two 14-year-old girls were shot. One of the 14-year-olds was shot in her foot, while the 14-year-old was hit in her left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Leaders Sound Off After Violent Weekend Sees 3 Teens Shot At Penn’s Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a weekend shootout at a popular tourist attraction in Philadelphia, leading city leaders to sound off about the gun violence crisis. The string of violence this weekend included a triple shooting at Penn’s Landing, a very popular tourist attraction. As the warm weather approaches, two city leaders are offering a potential solution to the uptick in violent crime. It was a violent weekend in Philadelphia — six people were killed and 12 people wounded in separate shootings across the city. “We cannot have more weekends like the weekend we just had,” District Attorney Larry Krasner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Business Owner Hopes Philadelphia’s Penn’s Landing Stays Safe Following Triple Shooting That Injured 3 Teenagers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Sunday marred by Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. Police are investigating after a string of shootings overnight that left six people dead, and 12 others injured.  Among those hit were three teenagers at Penn’s Landing on Saturday night.  “I worry that it could happen to my family or anyone that I know,” Bill Purnell said. As Purnell walked along the picturesque Delaware River Waterfront Sunday afternoon, he was taken back to learn it was the scene of a triple shooting just hours before.  “Out in the open, yeah, that’s very surprising, scary too,” he said. Police say three 14-year-old teenagers were struck...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: ATV Driver Traveling In Wrong Direction Killed After Crashing Into Vehicle In Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and a car in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 7700 block of State Road near Rhawn Street in Holmesburg. Police say the ATV was driving illegally in the wrong direction when it collided with a 2018 Kia Rio. A woman on the ATV died from her injuries. Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Victoria Rose Walker of Philadelphia. “It appears at this point that this 29-year-old female was driving her ATV, which is not street legal, with at least 5 other dirt bikes and other quads and they were in the southbound lane going northbound when they crossed into the northbound lane,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “That’s when they were struck with this northbound vehicle.”  Police say the driver of the car remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old In Critical Condition, 2 Other Teens Injured In Triple Shooting Outside Simon Gratz High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage siblings were shot and another teen grazed just as a North Philadelphia high school was being dismissed in the city’s Nicetown section. All are students at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Mastery Charter School sent out a statement Monday saying that all three of its schools were immediately put on lockdown after the shooting. People nearby are afraid that this is just the start of what’s to come. A mother shook her head as she pushed a stroller past a crime scene just steps away from a school. “It’s just really sad that this is happening in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

At Least 6 People Killed In Several Shootings From Saturday To Sunday In Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people have been killed and several others have been injured in shootings from Saturday night into Sunday in Philadelphia, police say. A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and once in the head by four suspects in Philly’s Mill Creek neighborhood.  Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday on the 4900 block of Aspen Street. Police say a male in his late teens or early 20s was shot once in the head in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Einstein Hospital. In the city’s Logan section,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s First Topgolf Location Opens In Somerton Near Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people in the Philadelphia area have been waiting months for the city’s first ever Topgolf. It’s opening its doors on Friday. CBS3’s Ross DiMattei went to Somerton to check it out before the big grand opening. If you’ve never been to a Topgolf, the best part is that you don’t have to be good at golf to have a good time. And now, you don’t have to cross a bridge to New Jersey to enjoy it.  “At the end of the day, you’re just here to have fun,” Mike Farley, the director of operations of Topgolf, said. “You’re...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown Organizes Fan Giveaway At Building With Partial Air Conditioning In Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan giveaway was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown at the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights. The representative learned that part of the building has been without air conditioning just as the heatwave was set to arrive. Brown also brought bottled water and bagged ice for the residents — many of whom are senior citizens. “We got a heatwave coming, we can’t wait on whatever city, state or federal agency to say, ‘Oh we’ll get to you within a couple weeks,’” Brown said. “We have to solve real people’s issues right now.” Two hundred fans, 200 bags of ice, and 150 cases of water were donated. Brown says the ice and water were purchased from local Black-owned businesses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Arrest Made After Quadruple Stabbing In Philadelphia’s Nicetown Section Leaves 4 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple stabbing in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section has left four men injured, police say. The incident occurred on the 4200 block of Clarissa Street just before 5 p.m. A 22-year-old man was stabbed three times – once in left arm, back, and chest, police say. A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the left side of his chest and his head. Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and the right side of his chest. The last victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed once in his left side, according to police.  All of the men were placed in stable condition at a local hospital.  Police say they made an arrest and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Parks On Tap Returns To Fairmount Water Works For Summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s thirsty? Parks on Tap is back in Philadelphia on Friday. The city’s popular beer garden kicks off a summer-long stay outside the historic Fairmount Water Works. It runs from Friday through Aug. 31. And for fans of the original traveling format, Parks on Tap will travel again in September, highlighting five different Philadelphia parks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dirt Bike Rider Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Teenager Dead, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a dirt bike rider accused of killing a skateboarding teen in North Philadelphia. On Wednesday, police released new video of the suspect that they say struck 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario. Police say at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in North Philadelphia, a man riding a dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue at a high rate of speed, doing wheelies and struck the teenager while he was riding a skateboard. Gomez Rosario was initially taken into the hospital in extremely critical condition, but he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Jabril Ali Wanted After Allegedly Shooting Tow Truck Driver After Vehicle Was Repossessed In Chester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month.  Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales. Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured. Credit: Chester City Police Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets. King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

NJ Car Repair Shop Offering Drivers Hundreds Of Dollars In Savings By Teaching Them How To Repair Own Vehicles

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey car repair shop is offering drivers hundreds of dollars in savings by teaching them how to repair their own vehicles. U Wrench It, located in Palmyra, allows drivers to rent a space in the shop by the hour, where trained technicians guide drivers on how to do common car repairs, like oil changes and brake pad replacements, or complex projects, like replacing an engine. “[I] really am trying to empower everybody to save money and do things themselves,” Matthew Alphonse, the owner of U Wrench It, said. “Seeing the actual emotion that’s drawn to the...
PALMYRA, NJ
Comments / 0

