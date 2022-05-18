ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Abilene, Texas

Restaurant Review
 2 days ago

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. KFC

There are two locations of the extremely famous KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken). This is definitely a more common spot but not to be overlooked when it comes to popularity.

4. Grandy's

This is a small chain of homestyle food restaurants that specializes in famous American breakfast menus and Southern-style cuisine. Two of the most famous dishes of this restaurant are country-fried steak and fried chicken biscuits. The environment, food, place, staff’s behavior, and cleanliness of the room (even restroom) makes it one of the best restaurant in the city.

3. Cotton Patch Cafe

This is a Texas-born chain of this amazingly designed restaurant and café. This is a family-friendly café so take your family here to enjoy fried chicken and many southwestern recipes from scratch.

2. Golden Chick

This is a family restaurant that was already famous in some cities of Texas before coming to your city. When it was launched in Abilene, people loved the food, especially fried chicken.

1. Belle's Chicken Dinner House

This is a homestyle family restaurant where you will get homemade southern meals. Among these southern meals, fried chicken is the most famous one. You will get served your food in a rusty barn setting. Apparently, this place is quite normal from the outside, but when you enter the restaurant, you will start smelling the aroma of delicious food that is enough to keep you coming back for more. Belle's offers an incredible culinary experience.

#Family Restaurant#Kfc Chicken#Chicken Dinner#Food Drink#Kentucky Fried Chicken#American#Southern#Cotton Patch Cafe
