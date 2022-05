LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside, a collision with police cruisers and a police pursuit. According to authorities, the woman in the photos above stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing Wednesday. The child has been located safety and the vehicle has been recovered following a collision.

