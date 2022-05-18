ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 UDFA's most likely to make Jets' roster

By Tyler Calvaruso
 2 days ago
Joe Douglas hit what many have deemed a home run with the Jets’ 2022 NFL draft class. New York’s third-year general manager filled holes at positions of need with potentially elite talents, drastically altering the outlook of the team’s future in the process.

Members of Gang Green’s draft class aren’t the only neophytes who could make an impact at 1 Jets Drive this upcoming season. Douglas signed an intriguing undrafted free agent class. Some of those players have a chance to make the 53-man roster as Isaiah Dunn and Kenny Yeboah did last offseason.

Let’s take a look at which four undrafted free agents have the best chance of breaking training camp with the Jets.

DQ Thomas

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Thomas was a tackling machine at Middle Tennessee State and the Jets are looking for linebackers who can make plays from sideline to sideline. Thomas is an undersized backer at just 226 pounds, but has a skill set that would allow him to fit nicely on the weak side of Jeff Ulbrich’s defense. It’s reasonable to believe that Thomas will have a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster given the position is wide open entering the summer.

Tony Adams

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Jets have strength in numbers at safety with Jordan Whitehead, Lamarcus Joyner, Elijah Riley, Jason Pinnock and Will Parks all in the mix for playing time. Whitehead is locked in as a starter, but the spot next to him is still up for grabs. Adams could make a push for a spot on the depth chart with a strong summer. He showcased impressive ball skills at Illinois and has the range to open eyes during the preseason.

Irvin Charles

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Charles has intriguing physical traits, running a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds. His speed doesn’t disappear when the pads go on and it showed during his lone year at IUP. The wide receiver depth chart isn’t set in stone beyond the top four. Charles could claim a spot if he translates enticing measurables into production as he did during his final collegiate season.

Zonovan Knight

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Knight’s odds of making the roster aren’t strong, but they’re better than some of his fellow undrafted free agents. Mike LaFleur likes to make use of his running backs. He has two clear top options in Michael Carter and Breece Hall, but the rotation in his offense could go as far as four-deep. Knight could add some power to the mix if Tevin Coleman goes down with an injury or Ty Johnson is deemed expendable. The Jets wouldn’t have brought Knight in if his chances of making the roster were obsolete. He could work his way into the mix.

#The Jets#American Football#Udfa#Gang Green#Middle Tennessee State
