Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park City Council Approve Downtown Plan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Rohnert Park is going to get a new look sooner than later. Apartments, a hotel, and shops are now on a...

New Rules for Winery Events in Sonoma County Take a Step Forward

The Sonoma County Planning Commission is getting closer to adopting new rules that will regulate winery events. On Thursday, the commission gave another look at a draft it first considered last June, then again in February. The local wine industry says it needs visitors to generate business, but those who live in rural areas have complained about traffic and noise from wine tourists. Commissioners debated for five hours, but ultimately decided to meet again June 7th to hopefully finish the proposal. The Board of Supervisors is planning to consider the finished proposal in September.
Wine Events Drafts Ordinance on Agenda of Planning Commission Today

The Sonoma County Planning Commission will continue its consideration of a draft Winery Events Ordinance during a virtual public hearing this afternoon. The draft ordinance would apply to new and modified use permit applications for wineries that apply to have visitors on site in agricultural zoning districts outside of the Coastal Zone. The purpose of the ordinance is to find a balance between the interests of wineries, the tourism industry, and the surrounding communities. The meeting is at 1:05 PM with more information and links at PermitSonoma.Org.
Martinez Launches “Downtown Weekend Nights”

MARTINEZ, CA – The City of Martinez is launching “Downtown Weekend Nights” starting Friday, May 20 to support and promote a thriving, experience-driven environment in Downtown Martinez. The program will allow for qualifying businesses to provide live outdoor music, dining and retail to their customers on weekend...
North Bay Agencies Making Moves Towards Water Recycling

Seven North Bay agencies are proposing 16 projects for water reuse or recycling. The Press Democrat reports that Petaluma is making the biggest moves as they seek grants for four projects with a total cost of $42-million. If approved, the 16 projects would deliver 5,364 acre feet of water per year — enough to offset the water use of 32,000 people. Water recycling transforms sewage through intensive treatment into water that is safe for irrigation of landscapes, pastures, playgrounds and crops that are eaten raw. California produced 728,000 acre feet of recycled water in 2020, up about 40-percent from 20 years ago.
Hands Up Lake County Offering $85,000 in Prizes: Small Businesses Sign Up Now

Ashely Ruth Garrigus, the owner of Wild Hope Bakery. Lake County, California – Continuing its mission to develop and support small businesses, The Hands Up Lake County Small Business Competition has announced an increase in prize money from $50,000 in 2021 to $85,000 in 2022. In addition, they have created a new category, Best Startup Business, with a $10,000 prize awarded to an exclusively new business idea.
Towards a Healthier Lake County: The Blue Zones Project

By noon, the hula hoop competition has ended, and they’re moving on to the raffle. Kids scale up a climbing wall, while others spend their time in the bouncy house. Vendors, community organizations, and food booths circle the area while live music pours from the stage. Austin Park in Clearlake’s filled with people, nearly bursting at the seams. “I think this is the best event we’ve ever had,” Clearlake resident Katie Sheridan says. Is it the fourth of July? Nope. It’s the first annual Hope4Health event sponsored by Adventist Health, and this year, they have combined with Blue Zones to help create a healthier, happier Lake County.
Window on Lake County: Clear Lake – Re-engineer or Re-wild?

Clear Lake is a large natural warmwater lake with a small dam, a shoreline surrounded by homes with docks, roads built around the waters’ edge, small communities and two cities with hardened street surfaces focusing rain water toward the lake forming the picture today. It’s sometimes a beautiful scene with abundant wildlife including the best fishing in the state and inhabited by several hundred bird species. But it does have some noticeable cyanobacteria blooms during warm periods and this can dampen the lake tourism industry. Has it always been this way as you sometimes hear?
East Contra Costa Fire to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Station 55 in Oakley

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District invites the community to its ribbon cutting ceremony for Station 55 in the City of Oakley. The event will be held on June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at 3200 E Cypress Road. Upon opening, the station will be fully operational to respond to calls.
Mendocino County Public Health issues ocean water advisory for Pudding Creek

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — Mendocino County Public Heath has issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with the ocean water at Pudding Creek to avoid impacts to human health. The ocean water failed to meet state standards during testing this week, and “contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean,” according to the county’s environmental health department.
Burn Permits Suspended in Five Northern California Counties

Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning for five counties in the North Bay and Sacramento Valley. Officials say the suspension takes effect Monday for Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties. Burn permits are still allowed within Cal Fire’s jurisdiction in Sonoma County. Officials say with dry conditions and fire season starting earlier, residents are reminded to use all outdoor power equipment responsibly. They say lawn mowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, and welders can easily spark a fire. Cal Fire has already responded to more than 700 wildfires this year.
Evacuation Exercise Set for Sonoma Valley Neighborhoods

Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will conduct evacuation exercises this Sunday. The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management is running the exercises and will use SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens. The exercises will happen in the Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street, and residents will be encouraged to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School. The evacuation center will have a “resource fair” where emergency partners will provide information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency. A similar exercise will happen on June 18th for Cazadero neighborhoods. More information can be found at SoCoTest.org.
Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Sprouts Farmers Market closing Fremont, Mountain View stores permanently

Two Bay Area Sprouts Farmers Market stores that have served residents for about a decade will close on June 3, the company announced this month. The grocer said it will permanently close both its Fremont store at 3900 Mowry Ave. in the Fremont Plaza Shopping Center and its Mountain View store at 630 San Antonio Rd. in the World Savings Plaza.
Brush fire forces evacuations at Concord business park near Highway 4

CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.
