On this episode of WTF California, Mary Knox campaign releases statement on why Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has yet to take action on Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpes DUI as its now been more than 60-days. We recap a busy night in the City of Brentwood and City of Oakley. San Francisco and Los Angeles are now asking for more money for police. Some political corruption going on in Anaheim per FBI. San Diego seeks to cap vacation property rentals and Elon Musk goes Republican and now sexual misconduct accusations the next day.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO