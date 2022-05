The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed an extremely team-friendly extension with defenseman Mark Giordano, paying him $800,000 per season for two years. Toronto acquired Giordano, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner, at the 2022 trade deadline from the Seattle Kraken. The first captain in Kraken history had new life breathed into his game upon joining Toronto. While he saw more limited ice time, the ageing defenseman showed that he could get back to his elite game given less pressure and minutes. Averaging under 20 minutes per game in Toronto for the first time since 2009, Giordano had a very respectable 12 points in 20 regular-season contests. He added on two assists in seven playoff games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO