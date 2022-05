After a foot pursuit and small car chase, Fall River Police captured a suspect wanted in a Wednesday shooting and pistol whipping. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Thursday, Fall River Police received information that 35-year-old Eric Espinal was going to be travelling to Fall River during the evening hours. Espinal was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident on Ridge St, in Fall River from the night before where he beat his victim with a pistol and then shot at them. Detectives from the Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit as well as Uniform Division Officers set up in the area where they expected to see Espinal.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO