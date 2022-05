Republicans will pick their candidate to run against incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) during a ranked-choice voting distributed caucus Saturday, May 21. They will be running for the first time in Virginia’s newly redrawn 10th District, which instead of reaching west through Frederick County and east into Fairfax, now reaches from Loudoun south through Prince Willian, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Loudoun dominates the district, with more than half the population living inside the county lines.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO