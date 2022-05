SEATTLE — Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased MUIR Apartments, a mixed-use multifamily property in downtown Seattle, for $54.5 million. Dylan Simon, Winslow Lee and Jerrid Anderson of the Simon and Anderson Team of Kidder Mathews’ Seattle office represented the undisclosed seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO