This 3-Piece Lounge Set Is Stretchy, Chic and Oh So Soft

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

More often than not, you can find Us in loungewear . It’s simply become a way of life. Even during Zoom meetings, you can bet we have on a pair of PJ pants and slippers below our desk. We’ve committed to the comfy lifestyle and we’re not going back! Especially when we’re working, hanging out or snoozing from home.

With this way of life, we’ve begun to switch from old, oversized tees and athletic shorts to actual loungewear sets, and life’s been better for it. We feel just as cute as we do cozy, and we’re not embarrassed to step out of the house or answer a delivery person’s knock anymore. Sets like this one , especially, have Us totally in love!

Most loungewear sets are two pieces, but this one adds on a third to simply make it irresistible! Each piece is soft and ribbed for high stretch and is the same solid shade. The Blue Gray variation pictured above caught our attention first, but they’re all honestly gorgeous. In this set, you get a cropped, scoop-neck tank top with high-rise pants that begin right around where the top ends. They have a drawstring waistband and the wide leg fit is roomy and on trend!

The third piece is a longline cardigan, which reaches past the knees – think midi length. It has two adorable patch pockets, and it’s perfect for those chilly mornings when you need an extra layer or want to cover up a little more if you’re greeting someone at the door or heading outside to walk the dog!

This set is even cute enough for a morning coffee run or for running errands in complete comfort. Think of it as taking a cue from Julia Fox , who recently went grocery shopping in her underwear — except you'll be way more covered up!

Oh, and if you prefer shorts to pants, especially in the summer? Don’t go anywhere! The same Amazon page has some great options for you too!

17 Trendy Nap Dresses to Wear This Summer

Read article

Not your style? Shop more from Grace Karin here and check out other sleep and lounge sets here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

