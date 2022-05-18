ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Property Transactions – May 4-10, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
– $165,600, 820 SF (built in 1961), from David Pirron to Stewart Garland Flippen.

2107 Turtle Creek Drive, Unit 9 – $200,000, 980 SF (built in 1987), from Sarah A. Swisher to Shelbourne Investment Properties LLC.

2653 Darbytown Road – $260,000, 1,288 SF (built in 1947), from Joseph E. Stevens Jr. and B.S. McArdle Et Al. to Maria Papelino and Merritt Kinser.

8531 Holly Hill Road – $320,000, 1,008 SF (built in 1954), from James Nay LLC to Jasmine Turner.

2419 Wanstead Court – $330,000, 1,295 SF (built in 2003), from Jenny M. Van Volkom to William J. and Elizabeth A. Murphy.

720 Brookwood Glen Terrace – $350,000, 1,776 SF (built in 1998), from Jack F., Sandra L. and Robert C. Jardine to Corbin and Sarah B. Van Orden.

4120 Quincy Maie Drive – $385,000, 2,496 SF (built in 1991), from David D. and Fareeda Dayalsingh to Orane A. and Candice Alicia Parkins.

1571 Village Field Drive – $430,000, 2,900 SF (built in 2007), from Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Kinzo A. Evans and Lydia L. Lambert-Scott.

5412 Coopers Walk Lane – $465,000, 1,876 SF (built in 2018), from Tyler M. and Teresa H. Stevens to Ismael M. Khalil.

10801 Hinton Court – $481,000, 1,932 SF (built in 1994), from Gary P. Andrejco to Patty Sawyer Jenkins.

8300 Sharonway Drive – $521,100, 2,216 SF (built in 1991), from William P. McMahon Jr. and Christine P. McMahon to Ruth Ann Lewis.

3824 Haylor’s Beach Way – $590,000, 2,541 SF (built in 2005), from Eleanor A. Kronheim-Backover Estate to Robert J. and Nancy J. Belton.

2613 Southbay Drive – $650,000, 2,730 SF (built in 1986), from Matthew and Donna O’Reilly to Christopher Lathan and Megan S. Wells.

8900 Watlington Road – $685,000, 2,037 SF (built in 1961), from Jonathan O. and Andrea C. Burnett to Alice D. and Thomas C.A. Innes.

4412 Hickory Lake Court – $965,000, 4,522 SF (built in 2005), from James M. Fraser Trust to Ryan and Ashley Cullen.

Obituary – Bruce Douglas French

FRENCH, Bruce Douglas, 68, of Richmond, passed away on May 14, 2022. Born in Richmond, he was a son of the late Henry and Norma French. Bruce was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and the University of Richmond. He retired from C&F Wealth Management as a financial advisor. Bruce was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Tuckahoe Little League and Monument Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting sports paraphernalia, attending Indy 500 races for many years, trips to Disney World and North Myrtle Beach and attending baseball and football games. He is survived by his wife, Anne McKeown French; brother, Jim French (Leticia); aunt, Margaret Hathaway; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by a brother, Bill French. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Assn. for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 1700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406. A special thanks to family and friends for assisting Bruce during his illness.
DEFY to open second indoor adventure center in Henrico

DEFY Extreme Air Sports announced May 20 that it will open a second Henrico location June 15. Its newest indoor adventure and recreation facility will take the spot vacated by Boomerang Air Sports at 205 Towne Center West Boulevard, adjacent to Short Pump Town Center. DEFY already operates three other Virginia locations, including one at 10087 Brook Road in Glen Allen, near Virginia Center.
Henrico County opens its 4 spray parks

Henrico Recreation and Parks officials opened all four of the county’s spray park locations May 18. The parks, each of which offers a zero-depth water play area intended for children 12 or under with adult supervision, generally will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.
