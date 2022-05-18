Henrico Property Transactions – May 4-10, 2022

– $165,600, 820 SF (built in 1961), from David Pirron to Stewart Garland Flippen.

2107 Turtle Creek Drive, Unit 9 – $200,000, 980 SF (built in 1987), from Sarah A. Swisher to Shelbourne Investment Properties LLC.

2653 Darbytown Road – $260,000, 1,288 SF (built in 1947), from Joseph E. Stevens Jr. and B.S. McArdle Et Al. to Maria Papelino and Merritt Kinser.

8531 Holly Hill Road – $320,000, 1,008 SF (built in 1954), from James Nay LLC to Jasmine Turner.

2419 Wanstead Court – $330,000, 1,295 SF (built in 2003), from Jenny M. Van Volkom to William J. and Elizabeth A. Murphy.

720 Brookwood Glen Terrace – $350,000, 1,776 SF (built in 1998), from Jack F., Sandra L. and Robert C. Jardine to Corbin and Sarah B. Van Orden.

4120 Quincy Maie Drive – $385,000, 2,496 SF (built in 1991), from David D. and Fareeda Dayalsingh to Orane A. and Candice Alicia Parkins.

1571 Village Field Drive – $430,000, 2,900 SF (built in 2007), from Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Kinzo A. Evans and Lydia L. Lambert-Scott.

5412 Coopers Walk Lane – $465,000, 1,876 SF (built in 2018), from Tyler M. and Teresa H. Stevens to Ismael M. Khalil.

10801 Hinton Court – $481,000, 1,932 SF (built in 1994), from Gary P. Andrejco to Patty Sawyer Jenkins.

8300 Sharonway Drive – $521,100, 2,216 SF (built in 1991), from William P. McMahon Jr. and Christine P. McMahon to Ruth Ann Lewis.

3824 Haylor’s Beach Way – $590,000, 2,541 SF (built in 2005), from Eleanor A. Kronheim-Backover Estate to Robert J. and Nancy J. Belton.

2613 Southbay Drive – $650,000, 2,730 SF (built in 1986), from Matthew and Donna O’Reilly to Christopher Lathan and Megan S. Wells.

8900 Watlington Road – $685,000, 2,037 SF (built in 1961), from Jonathan O. and Andrea C. Burnett to Alice D. and Thomas C.A. Innes.

4412 Hickory Lake Court – $965,000, 4,522 SF (built in 2005), from James M. Fraser Trust to Ryan and Ashley Cullen.