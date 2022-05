A motorist has been sentenced for causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash that occurred on Route 1 north in Edison almost two years ago. On June 27, 2020, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Edison police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An investigation by Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Captain Dominick Masi of the Edison Police Department determined that Roland Q. Lyles, 31, of East Orange, who was driving a white Nissan Sentra, was traveling northbound on Route 1 near Grandview Avenue at a high rate of speed when he struck the victim’s motorcycle.

