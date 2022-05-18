ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca Police capture thieves with witnesses’ help

By Cormac Clune, Chelsea Lovell
 2 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Ithaca Police Department arrested two men after responding to reports of an in-progress theft of an electric bicycle at the 100 block of Fayette St. on Tuesday.

Keith Mcfall and James Vanzile were arrested for the incident that occurred on May 16, 2022. According to IPD, a witness at the scene attempted to chase after the perpetrators and assisted officers in locating the thieves. One perpetrator allegedly threatened to use force toward the witness during the robbery.

The two suspects were located by members of the Ithaca Police Department in the area of the 400 block of South Meadow Street in Ithaca.

McFall was charged with Robbery in the third degree, Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Possession of Burglars tools.

Vanzile was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree.

One subject was arraigned and released on their own recognizance. The other subject was transported to a regional hospital on an unrelated medical issue. Police did not specify what subject has been arraigned and which one is in the hospital.

