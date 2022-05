The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals are set for Game 3 of their 4-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick. The Cardinals and Mets split the doubleheader on Tuesday and so Game 3 is an important one for both teams. The Cardinals are (20-16) on the season but are struggling as of late going just (4-6) in their last 10 games. New York is (24-14) on the year and is leading the NL East Division. The Mets are (5-5) in their last 10 games. This should be a great game with max Scherzer on the mound for the Mets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO