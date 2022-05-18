ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Cleburne hit-and-run suspect captured; Alejandro Lopez charged with murder

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

Cleburne police are now charging the hit-and-run suspect they've been looking for since a man was killed Sunday night.

According to reports, a pick-up truck ran down the victim and two women, leaving Jesus Munoz to die in the front yard of a home on Huron Street.

Police found the pick-up truck abandoned but the driver they were looking for, a man named Alejandro Lopez, was hiding out.

Late Tueday, Lopez showed up at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in. He's being charged with murder.

