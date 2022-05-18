ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two children hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhpgl_0fiDs5Al00

( The Hill ) — Two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage, according to a Memphis hospital.

The children, both of whom had “specific dietary requirements,” were hospitalized in mid-May at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“These are young children who have health conditions and special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements,” Corkins said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition.”

Corkins added that pediatric experts at the hospital were “making multiple substitutions throughout a child’s care to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

Tri-State organizations providing free baby formula

“This can be a complicated and cumbersome process and is extremely difficult for parents to navigate on their own,” he said, noting that parents should contact their child’s pediatrician in the event they have formula-related questions.

The hospitalizations come as U.S. parents have, for weeks, struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage has been worsened by supply chain issues coupled with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the top formula manufacturers.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the company’s Michigan factory, which was shuttered in the wake of the recall.

But even after that deal is approved, it will still take approximately six to eight weeks for the company to resume production fully and get baby formula back on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man robbed by “friends” after overdosing, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drug overdoses are an epidemic that continues to get worse nationwide despite efforts to reduce deaths. “We have a perfect storm right now because, coming out of a pandemic, we have a lot of people who have resorted to using substances to cope with unmet mental health needs,” said Stephanie Strutner of Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Higher Level of Urgent Care Coming to Jonesboro

Jonesboro, Ark. – In partnership with Haag Brown Medical Holdings, NEA Baptist announces a major upgrade in services to the corner of Red Wolf Blvd. and Apache Dr. with the addition of Urgent Care PLUS, an 18,000 square foot ultra-modern facility. The new development will feature Red Wolf Clinic...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
actionnews5.com

Potential help for Family Dollar distribution center workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s been a lot of growth in West Memphis, Arkansas, but news about the Family Dollar distribution center closing is a setback for the city and the people. A spokesperson for Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, says they will help employees with...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Family Dollar facility hit with $150K in fines before closure

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — As hundreds of employees at the Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis are forced to find new jobs, the door may not be closed on accountability for the discount retailer. The Family Dollar Distribution Center in West Memphis, Arkansas will close for good later this year after WREG uncovered a […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Whitehaven Community Health Day set for May 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Whitehaven Healthy Community Day hosted by Methodist South Hospital is happening Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chief Nursing Officer for Methodist South Hospital Ptosha Jackson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect and why events like these are important.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Hospital#Le Bonheur
DeSoto Times Today

Medline cuts ribbon on newest distribution center

When County Supervisor Lee Caldwell first moved to DeSoto County in 1987, she watched a small little wooden cabin on Highway 51 North just past Star Land Road on what used to be the Hull Dobbs Landfair Ranch deteriorate. She could’t help thinking how the land once provided a living to so many people.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. Officers were called to a day care on Thomas Street where a child was left in a vehicle. The toddler was rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition where he later died. “It’s not safe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
TODAY.com

Kidnapped woman saved after leaving note at KFC asking for help

A KFC worker in Tennessee helped rescue an allegedly kidnapped woman after she left a note at the restaurant “begging for help,” police said. The woman left the note at the fast-food chain at 6262 Winchester Road in Memphis on Sunday evening, prompting a KFC employee to call police.
MEMPHIS, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Kroger Fined for Child Labor Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Kroger supermarket allowed minors to engage in hazardous work and exceed hours standards, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation in Mississippi found. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that the location allowed three minor-aged workers, 16- and 17-year-olds, to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to allow operation. The employer also allowed a 15-year-old employee to work more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week — all violations of the federal child labor standards.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Water park in north Mississippi put on hold

TUNICA, Miss. — If you are looking to take a swim at Tunica County’s new water park, that will not happen by the end of the summer as was initially planned. Plans for the $140 million project were announced in April 2021. But more than a year later, ground has still not been broken.
TUNICA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Free dog and cat adoptions available this weekend at Memphis Animal Shelter, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families can bring home a pet with no adoption fees this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Memphis Animal Shelter. Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to surprise new pet parents by helping to pick up adoption fees at shelters across the country, according to a release from Memphis Animal Services.
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy