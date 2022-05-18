Tickets To Brooklyn’s Soon-To-Open New Arts District Installations Are Now On Sale

There is a new Arts District opening in Greenpoint and it is set to premiere three boundary-breaking experiences this summer. A reclaimed warehouse in Greenpoint is being transformed into a media hub for new art using cutting-edge technology to bring thrill seekers and art lovers alike a multisensory experience.

And tickets to the various experiences are now on sale, here!

Using algorithms as a brush, data as paint, and the walls of Arts District as its canvas, “Limitless AI” is an experience that will take you on a journey of amazement and wonder. You’ll follow five unique chapters unraveling the mysteries of existence, the cosmos, and humanity while being surrounded by stunning 360º projections.

In addition to “Limitless AI” , Arts District will also be premiering two other mind-bending experiences, titled “Flight” and “Séance” , for the first time in the US.

“Flight” is a thrilling exploration where guests are invited to step inside a 40-foot shipping container, in near-total darkness, that’s been transformed into an aircraft for the most heart-racing flight…without ever leaving the ground.

“Séance” , on the other hand, are for the thrill seekers looking to be transported to a Victorian séance where guests can go on a spine-chilling auditory adventure. Prepare for all expectations to be shattered.

And to realign with reality after a wild journey of the senses, you’ll be able to hang out at the venue and enjoy food, drink and their open-air patio area that’ll be perfect for the summer months.

Enjoy boundary-breaking interactive entertainment in the massive art complex, Arts District, and get your tickets here !

Arts District: Limitless AI

Arts District: Darkfield Flight

Arts District: Darkfield Séance

From July 21, 2022From July 21, 2022From July 21, 2022