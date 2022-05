There was a time, not many years ago, when the number one city in the county to locate your business in was Santa Clara. The reasons were multitude. Friendly and helpful City staff with a desire to get your business up, running and in production was a winner. There was no automatic “no” or ball of red tape that wrapped around your project plan. The typical approach to problems was, “that might be difficult to do that way, however, if you were to do it this way it could work.”

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO