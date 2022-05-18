ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BEARS' SCHEDULE DIFFICULTY RANKINGS

By V. Carbonneau
letsbeardown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Moreano of the CHGO podcast ranked the Bears' schedule from the hardest game...

www.letsbeardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Khari Blasingame could become a big piece of the Bears offense

The new-look Bears have spent plenty of time tearing down their pre-existing roster. However, the building up of it included a below-the-radar acquisition that could become far more conspicuous once the games begin. The Chicago offense could have big plans for fullback Khari Blasingame. “He’s going to be able to...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls eyeing notable potential Zach LaVine replacement?

The Chicago Bulls may have a contingency plan in place in case Zach LaVine decides to dip this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Bulls have known interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle. Deveney notes that Chicago general manager Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle, dating back to Thybulle’s college days at Washington. Eversley had previously served as an executive in the Sixers’ front office and was reportedly instrumental in pushing for Philadelphia to draft Thybulle.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy