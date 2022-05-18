BEARS' SCHEDULE DIFFICULTY RANKINGS

The Chicago Bulls may have a contingency plan in place in case Zach LaVine decides to dip this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Bulls have known interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle. Deveney notes that Chicago general manager Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle, dating back to Thybulle’s college days at Washington. Eversley had previously served as an executive in the Sixers’ front office and was reportedly instrumental in pushing for Philadelphia to draft Thybulle.

