ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How the Ford F-150 Lightning Can Power Your Whole House

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome EV chargers are fairly simple things, or at least they used to be. Wired directly into a home's electrical system, at a baseline they provide 240-volt power through a specialized plug to recharge an electric vehicle. Lately, though, they've gotten a lot smarter, and Ford's new Charge Station Pro can...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
Motorious

1953 Ford Custom Pickup Truck Is A Vintage Workhorse

This truck is an example of vintage modification done right!. Ford has been in the business of making small and large pickup trucks since vehicles like the Model TT assisted skilled labor workers across the nation in building their craft. Because of this incredible innovation, Ford was able to corner the pickup truck market in the earlier years of automobiles. Nowadays, people generally have less need for a truck, but their popularity continues to rise as the truck enthusiast community expands the possibilities of modification and style. If you happen to be a truck enthusiast like us, you’ll understand the importance of a great truck. However, this particular vehicle does more than deliver on that!
SANDY, UT
CBS News

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs because engines might catch fire

Ford Motor Co. has asked the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them into dealerships to be repaired under a three-pronged recall announcement. About 39,000 of those vehicles should be parked outdoors because their engines could catch fire, Ford said. The Michigan automaker said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CarBuzz.com

Ford Wants To Stop People From Smacking Into Your Trailer

Towing is what trucks are for. Well, at least, that's one thing they can be used for. Ford, being one who makes trucks, has filed patents to make towing a little easier. The patent was filed back in September of 2019 and was published on May 17 this year. In short, Ford is expanding its current repertoire of trailer-oriented driver assists to include sideswipe avoidance. We're expecting it to be available via software updates or as options from the factory on trucks like the F-150 Lightning.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Electric Power#Battery Power#Vehicles#Ev#120 Volt Outlets#Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Cadillac Lyriq costs $62,990, has 312 miles of range

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will start at $62,990 (including a $1,195 destination charge) and will have an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range, Cadillac confirmed Monday in a press release. Those numbers apply to the base rear-wheel drive version, which will be available to order starting May 19. Deliveries...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Manual Is More Fun, Predictably Slower

Our first test of the twin-turbo V-6 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing came as the result of it being a contender in our inaugural 2022 Performance Vehicle of the Year contest. That car drew mostly compliments when equipped with the $2,275 10-speed automatic, although the transmission was damned with faint praise when we called it just "pretty good." Its demerits include that it doesn't downshift as quickly as the automatics in some of its rivals, and it can be indecisive at times with so many gears in its quiver. Would the car's standard six-speed DIY manual shifter prove more of a favorite?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This 1969 Daytona and 1970 Superbird Could Be the Ultimate One-Two Punch NASCAR Mopar Collection!

There are collectors and then there are collectors with really good taste. Ray Evernham most assuredly falls into the latter category. Evernham has been involved in racing for over four decades and has worked with names like Foyt, Andretti, Hendrick, Gordon, and Earnhardt. He helped resurrect the International Race of Champions (IROC) series and was a three-time champion NASCAR Sprint Cup crew chief for Jeff Gordon. He does NASCAR coverage and hosts several television shows, restores classic rides and old race cars at his shop called Big Iron Garage, and is a majority owner at JRi Shocks. Hell, the guy did the voice of Ray Reverham (get it?) in Pixar's Cars 3 and is in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so it's safe to say he's a car guy to the core. As such, he has an insane collection of hot rods and vintage racers of all types, and part of that collection is going up for sale at the 2022 Mecum Auctions event in Indy. Two cars in particular really caught our attention, a pair of Mopars that, while similar, are also very different. We're talking about a race-bred Dodge Daytona and a Plymouth Superbird, cars that epitomize the big-wing era and the glory days of NASCAR racing.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy