Chatham Memorial Day services will take on a new look this year. We will be having our traditional services this year starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The Chatham American Legion and Chatham-Auburn VFW will have a Joint Color Guard present, along with our local Boy Scouts at the Veterans Memorial in the Veterans Memorial Park on the Square from 10-10:30 a.m.

CHATHAM, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO