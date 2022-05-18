ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man 'indecently exposed' himself to elderly woman on canal path in Aylesbury

By Victoria Chessum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly woman was walking along a canal path at Victoria Park in Aylesbury when a man indecently exposed himself to her. Police are yet to trace the victim and are asking her to get in touch with officers. The incident happened at around 10.30am on April 18, and...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 73, says court order threatening him and friends with jail for playing dominoes and backgammon too loudly is racist after 200 noise complaints from neighbours

A black pensioner says a court order threatening him and his friends with jail for playing board games too loudly following 200 noise complaints from neighbours is 'racist'. Ernest Theophile, 73, and a group of elderly companions have been gathering at Maida Hill Market Square in north London for the past 12 years, where they 'chat, socialise and play dominoes, cards and backgammon'.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Mom is perp-walked in handcuffs after cops charge her with murdering her daughter, 9, who was found strangled, bludgeoned and with bite marks on her back

The mother of a nine-year-old Brooklyn girl who was found bludgeoned to death and strangled - with bite marks on her back - has been paraded by police. Shamaine Cato, 48, allegedly waited two hours to call 911 after her daughter Shalom Guifarro died on Sunday. Police arrived at the scene in Crown Heights just after 1pm, and attempted to revive the girl - to no avail.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Disabled woman attacked by rat as she slept

A disabled pensioner suffered a “horrific” attack by a rat as she slept, leaving her caked in blood, her husband says.John Kirk, 85, woke up one morning to find his wife Diana covered in bites and claw marks following the rodent’s attack.The pensioner’s eyelids, fingers and elbow had also been chewed on by the rat, which had been hiding in the couple’s home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.Ms Kirk, 76, suffers from a number of health problems including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.She is also brain damaged and unable to feel pain following a fall down the stairs some six years ago.Due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

