An Iowa City fast food restaurant manager faces a theft charge after he allegedly failed to take a deposit to the bank. Iowa City Police say 36-year-old Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street was the general manager of Arby’s on Highway 1 West on November 16th of last year when he failed to drop off the afternoon deposit at a nearby bank. The regional manager noticed the next day, and contacted Woods about the missing money. Woods allegedly said he forgot and would take care of it. The total amount of money in the deposit was $785.17.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO