Polystyrene Foam Collection Event on May 21

A City Of Norman and Churches Caring for Creation collaboration

The City of Norman has partnered with Churches Caring for Creation to host a polystyrene foam (more commonly known as “Styrofoam”) collection event on May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3803 Chautauqua Avenue.

"This type of plastic petroleum product and has properties that make it recyclable but such recycling is only efficient when it can be densified," said City of Norman Environmental & Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback.

“Churches Caring for Creation received a $23,000 grant from Foodservice Packaging Institute's Foam Recycling Coalition in 2019 to purchase a densifying unit,” Loudenback said. “They densify the foam into approximately 3-foot logs that they then transport to a recycling company that makes new products with it. The City stores their unit at the Transfer Station compound and works with them to hold quarterly collection events to encourage responsible waste disposal.”

No. 6 foam will be accepted but must be “very clean,” meaning all food waste and oils should be thoroughly cleaned from the foam. Acceptable items include molded foam packaging (not peanuts) and food service pieces like clamshells, egg cartons, and cups. Residents are encouraged to bag the foam for drop-off.

Additional questions can be directed to 405.292.9731.

