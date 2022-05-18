ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Polystyrene Foam Collection Event on May 21

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gx2TF_0fiDUXcu00

A City Of Norman and Churches Caring for Creation collaboration

The City of Norman has partnered with Churches Caring for Creation to host a polystyrene foam (more commonly known as “Styrofoam”) collection event on May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3803 Chautauqua Avenue.

"This type of plastic petroleum product and has properties that make it recyclable but such recycling is only efficient when it can be densified," said City of Norman Environmental & Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback.

“Churches Caring for Creation received a $23,000 grant from Foodservice Packaging Institute's Foam Recycling Coalition in 2019 to purchase a densifying unit,” Loudenback said. “They densify the foam into approximately 3-foot logs that they then transport to a recycling company that makes new products with it. The City stores their unit at the Transfer Station compound and works with them to hold quarterly collection events to encourage responsible waste disposal.”

No. 6 foam will be accepted but must be “very clean,” meaning all food waste and oils should be thoroughly cleaned from the foam. Acceptable items include molded foam packaging (not peanuts) and food service pieces like clamshells, egg cartons, and cups. Residents are encouraged to bag the foam for drop-off.

Additional questions can be directed to 405.292.9731.

###

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Ada fruit and pottery stand rezoning application denied

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An small Ada business that’s been around for decades might be looking for a new place to do business after a decision by the city council. For the past 26 years the Newell family has sold hand made pottery and self grown produce from here outside of their home and in that time they’ve become a fixture of the community.
ADA, OK
KOCO

Shawnee at odds with director of local museum

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The city of Shawnee is at odds with the director of a museum in town. The city pulled the museum’s lease because it’s closed but the director said it’s the city’s fault. "We were kind of surprised that there has been no...
SHAWNEE, OK
OKC VeloCity

Downtown OKC Green Team launched

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership is excited to announce the launch of the Green Team, a new clean and safe program for the Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). The Green Team plays an important role in improving the experience of the public spaces for visitors and locals in the downtown area. The program launched on March 1, 2022, and is administered by Block by Block, the nation’s leading provider of safety, cleaning and hospitality services for downtowns and Business Improvement Districts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Society
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
Purcell Register

5 questions with Greg Dixon

Editor’s note: Answering The Purcell Register’s five questions this week is Purcell City Attorney Greg Dixon. A: After obtaining a bachelor’s degree I was working in higher education. I really enjoyed working in higher education and desired to have more opportunities in this field, so it was necessary to obtain a post-graduate degree.
PURCELL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Food Waste#Household Hazardous Waste#Styrofoam#Foam Recycling Coalition
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Mercy Hospital Logan County named among Top 20 critical access hospital

Mercy Hospital Logan County was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for quality and patient satisfaction in the country. The top 20 CAHs scored highest for quality among CAHs as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
KOCO

Large Caddo County wildfire threatens structures

HINTON, Okla. — A large wildfire in Caddo County has burned hundreds of acres and is threatening structures, officials say. Crews from Weatherford, Clinton, Thomas, Watonga, Geary and Hydro are also responding. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting with evacuations. Stay with KOCO 5 for more on this developing story.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Four tips to prevent Lyme disease from tick bites this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lyme Disease Awareness Month is observed every May to remind people of common risks when spending time outdoors. These four important tips will help you and your loved ones stay safe this summer. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

30
Followers
237
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy