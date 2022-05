With all the negativity in the world right now, sometimes all we need is a distraction. That can come in many different forms, such as a vacation, a few days off work, a night out, or just turning off your phone. One of the best ways to cheer up and enjoy life a little is having a night out and laughing with friends or your partner. What better way to do both of those than to go to a comedy show? One of the most popular and well-known comedians in the world is coming to Idaho this summer, and you won't want to miss it.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO