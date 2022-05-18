ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

UPDATE: North Sioux City laundry facility sees Tuesday morning blaze

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SIOUX CITY -- Emergency crews battled an early morning blaze at a North Sioux City business on Tuesday. The fire occurred at Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive. The business had already been...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Sioux City Journal

Fire causes minor damage to Dakota Dunes business

DAKOTA DUNES -- An industrial oven caused a fire that damaged the roof of a Dakota Dunes business Wednesday. The North Sioux City Fire Department was called to Malloy Electric, 875 Cottonwood Lane, at 6:45 p.m. for a report of flames on the roof of the building. Fire Chief Bill...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Sioux City Journal

Floyd and Hamilton boulevards now feature mobile speed cameras

SIOUX CITY -- Obey the speed limit in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard and the city's new mobile speed kiosks at those locations "won't be a problem" for you, Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said. "If you're doing 15 over the speed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Fire at Malloy Electric

North Sioux City firefighters respond to a fire call at Malloy Electric in Dakota Dunes. Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Decatur area to see Highway 51 closure for construction

DECATUR, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 51 west of Decatur is scheduled to close June 1 for road construction. The 11-mile section of the highway from Decatur to the U.S. Highway 77 intersection will be closed for milling and resurfacing, culvert extensions, bridge deck repair and replacement of three box culverts. The highway will be closed through the end of August while the box culverts are replaced, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
DECATUR, NE
Sioux City Journal

33 Woodbury County non-profits receive money from Missouri River Historical Development

SIOUX CITY – Missouri River Historical Development awarded grants totaling $400,576 to 33 non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday. MRHD, the local nonprofit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, collects a percentage of the casino's revenue for distribution to Woodbury County and surrounding counties.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $740,000

Wanting some privacy when you get home? This custom built home on over 4 acres with hard~surface roads was designed to take full advantage of the 180~degree views and is located in desirable Plymouth County. It was custom built in 1998 and had only 2 owners. The landscaped yard features full multi~zone irrigation with native trees and grasses as well as a fire pit. Covered front porch with room for a hammock. The interior features neutral colors and custom woodwork with 2x6 construction, solid hardwood floors and 6 panel solid hardwood doors. Great room has vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace, lots of builtins, and enough room for a piano, just repainted. Traditional formal dining with multi level ceiling. Gourmet kitchen features newer granite, backsplash, island, StarMark cabinets, new hardware, desk area, pantry, gas stove, lots of preparation areas, and access to 4 season sunroom. The 4 season room has all season windows, knotty cedar ceiling, slate flooring, energy~efficient wood burning stove and access to the deck (12x12) just refinished with outdoor speakers. Master bedroom on main floor, recently painted, with 7 x 8 WIC, one wall with cedar and updated bath with new granite, dbl sink, and custom tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The front bedroom would make a great office with barrel ceiling, window seat, WIC. Main floor laundry. Loft area has the best views, two double closets and french doors. Lower level finished with family room with wet bar, media room, 5th bedroom, full bath with hickory vanity, tile floor, tile shower, a work out room, a game room and tornado shelter room. Lots of living spaces for all!! In floor heat in basement. Pella windows, heat pump with boiler back up, 1000 gallon propane tank. 1124 sq ft garage with in floor heat. 32 X 38 steel outbuilding with cement floor and 12` doors. Plymouth County taxes, Hinton schools. Property backs up to a forest of walnut trees with abundant wildlife to enjoy!!!
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce uses D.C. trip to make connections at national and local levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- At the 67th Siouxland/Washington Conference this week, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said a delegation of around 35 area representatives was able to speak with six U.S. Senators and seven U.S. House members about issues affecting the tri-state region. But that wasn't necessarily the most important facet of the annual lobbying event.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Life can be a drag at the 6th annual SUX Pride festival

When Joe McCulley looks into a mirror these days, he sees an unusual sight. "I have eyebrows," he said with mock astonishment. "They may be puny but I have 'em. Usually, the eyebrows go down the drain along with my whiskers." Well, don't get too use to McCulley's unexpected upper...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Omaha police chief requests termination of captain put on leave in January

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 19 because of an internal affairs investigation regarding alleged violations that have not been disclosed. The Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Orange City's 81st Tulip Festival kicks off on Thursday

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Starting Thursday, the downtown streets of Orange City will be teeming with tulips, wooden shoes and as many as 100,000 people in the Sioux County seat that normally has a population of less than 6,000. "The Tulip Festival draws visitors from around the state, around the...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Explorers fans react to potential loss of team, dispute over stadium seating

SIOUX CITY – Fans of the Sioux City Explorers turned out for the team's 30th home opener Tuesday night, with many hoping this won't be the team's last season in Sioux City. Explorers owner John Roost has repeatedly urged the city to replace all 3,070 plastic seats in Lewis & Clark Park, saying their deteriorating condition presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. Roost has warned he may relocate the team to another market if negotiations with the city fall through.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jackson resident sentenced to jail for financially exploiting his dad

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Jackson, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to jail for taking more than $20,000 of his father's money while serving as conservator of his property. Doug Janssen, 50, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County District Court in Norfolk to 90 days in jail and two years' probation. Janssen had pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. His jail time could be waived if he successfully completes his probation.
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

Anthon woman warned in court about filing frivolous lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits. In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand...
SIOUX CITY, IA

