ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 18, 2022

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested attempting to cross into Mexico after police say he robbed a bank. On Friday around 11:59 a.m., Mission police received a call about a robbery at Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street. Police say a man entered the bank and demanded the teller put money […]
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist. According to a news release, police responded to the intersection of North Jackson Road and West El Dora Road at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Once at the scene, police saw a gray Ford Focus and a blue...
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez continues for a 7th day. He is accused of taking over a transport bus and escaping. Texas Department of Criminal Justice PIO, Robert Hurst, says the last time a search gas gone on this long was the statewide search for the Texas […]
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in Fosston. It happened Wednesday May 18th shortly after 8 PM. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Brandt Avenue after a woman ran a stop sign, but she led police on a pursuit to the east on County Road 1. Officers say her vehicle eventually went into a ditch, but then she ran away on foot.
A 2-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Pharr last night. Police say 26-year-old Jesus Flores was traveling south on Jackson Road when he collided with a sedan as it made a left turn onto Fern Avenue. Flores was pronounced dead on the scene. Pharr police say the...
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice gave an update on the search for Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, on Monday. Lopez is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate accused of stealing a transport bus and wrecking it in Leon County, near Centerville, on Thursday. This led to nearby roads […]
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE AT 10 PM WITH STATEMENTS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT:. Fargo Police have identified the suspected shooter as Malik Lamar Gill, 24, from Moorhead. “The female is in critical stable condition and is in surgery, the infant is in stable condition but also there is...
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have two people in custody in connection to a 2014 cold case. Alberto Davila, 50, was taken into custody in Victoria in connection to the December 2014 death of Daniel Salazar Burnias. A second suspect was taken into custody but their name is not being released at this time due […]
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent sprung into action when he discovered a crash with an unconscious driver. On Sunday, an off-duty RGC agent encountered a single-vehicle accident in La Joya. The agent approached the crashed vehicle and noticed an unconscious driver. Jumping into action, the agent brought the driver […]
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing a man in 2019 will again have to wait to see how long he will be sentenced to prison. Nelson Orano Santiago, 42, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for the October 2019 murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera Orduna, 29. […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
A former Mercedes city attorney is free on bond after pleading not guilty to stealing federal funds. Juan Molina Thursday made his initial court appearance on a single count of theft. He was also arraigned on the charge, pleaded not guilty, and a McAllen federal magistrate granted a 30-thousand dollar bond.
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop. The official stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey for a traffic violation on U.S. 59, in the area of Mikeska’s BBQ. The member...
Beginning Monday the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center will be allowing visitations via video, the sheriff’s office said Friday on Facebook. Inmates that are on the visitation list will be allowed two video visits per week, and will not replace in-person visits. Visitors will be denied access to the...
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, at approximately 11:58 p.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a silver Chevrolet Traverse. The member stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on US 59 N., near FM 116 in Hungerford, Texas. During the traffic...
Weslaco police are working to learn how a motorcycle driver lost control in an accident in which he was killed early Wednesday morning. The motorcycle was heading south on South Border Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence near the intersection with Mile 5 North. 38-year-old Ricardo Banda Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The Texas Rangers are still investigating the death of a man arrested and jailed in La Joya. Sixty-year-old Arturo Gomez was booked into the city jail on April 17th for public intoxication. About three hours later he was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious in his cell. He died at the hospital. Gomez’s death has not been determined.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Authorities released new details on Wednesday about how a 46-year-old convicted murderer from Hidalgo County escaped while on his way to Huntsville for a medical appointment last week. Officials released new photos obtained from surveillance footage that show Gonzalo Lopez being escorted to a prison bus the morning of his...
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator, who was arrested on charges of improper relationship with a student, was arrested a second time for indecency with a child, public records show. Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by Mercedes PD on Thursday, May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact, […]
Comments / 0