ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 18, 2022

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in Fosston. It happened Wednesday May 18th shortly after 8 PM. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Brandt Avenue after a woman ran a stop sign, but she led police on a pursuit to the east on County Road 1. Officers say her vehicle eventually went into a ditch, but then she ran away on foot.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO