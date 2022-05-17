ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 18, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the...

ValleyCentral

Man arrested after Mission bank robbery

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested attempting to cross into Mexico after police say he robbed a bank. On Friday around 11:59 a.m., Mission police received a call about a robbery at Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street. Police say a man entered the bank and demanded the teller put money […]
MISSION, TX
myrgv.com

Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash Thursday night

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist. According to a news release, police responded to the intersection of North Jackson Road and West El Dora Road at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Once at the scene, police saw a gray Ford Focus and a blue...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Day 7 of search for convicted Weslaco murderer

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez continues for a 7th day. He is accused of taking over a transport bus and escaping. Texas Department of Criminal Justice PIO, Robert Hurst, says the last time a search gas gone on this long was the statewide search for the Texas […]
WESLACO, TX
valleynewslive.com

Woman jailed after police chase in Fosston

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in Fosston. It happened Wednesday May 18th shortly after 8 PM. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Brandt Avenue after a woman ran a stop sign, but she led police on a pursuit to the east on County Road 1. Officers say her vehicle eventually went into a ditch, but then she ran away on foot.
FOSSTON, MN
kurv.com

Motorcyclist Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck

A 2-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Pharr last night. Police say 26-year-old Jesus Flores was traveling south on Jackson Road when he collided with a sedan as it made a left turn onto Fern Avenue. Flores was pronounced dead on the scene. Pharr police say the...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

TDCJ: Search continues for escaped inmate

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice gave an update on the search for Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, on Monday. Lopez is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate accused of stealing a transport bus and wrecking it in Leon County, near Centerville, on Thursday. This led to nearby roads […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE AT 10 PM WITH STATEMENTS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT:. Fargo Police have identified the suspected shooter as Malik Lamar Gill, 24, from Moorhead. “The female is in critical stable condition and is in surgery, the infant is in stable condition but also there is...
FARGO, ND
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man’s wife told police he committed 2014 homicide

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have two people in custody in connection to a 2014 cold case. Alberto Davila, 50, was taken into custody in Victoria in connection to the December 2014 death of Daniel Salazar Burnias. A second suspect was taken into custody but their name is not being released at this time due […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Off-duty agent aids unconscious driver in crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent sprung into action when he discovered a crash with an unconscious driver. On Sunday, an off-duty RGC agent encountered a single-vehicle accident in La Joya. The agent approached the crashed vehicle and noticed an unconscious driver. Jumping into action, the agent brought the driver […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kurv.com

Ex-Mercedes City Attorney Indicted For Theft

A former Mercedes city attorney is free on bond after pleading not guilty to stealing federal funds. Juan Molina Thursday made his initial court appearance on a single count of theft. He was also arraigned on the charge, pleaded not guilty, and a McAllen federal magistrate granted a 30-thousand dollar bond.
MERCEDES, TX
myrgv.com

Hidalgo County jail beginning video visitations

Beginning Monday the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center will be allowing visitations via video, the sheriff’s office said Friday on Facebook. Inmates that are on the visitation list will be allowed two video visits per week, and will not replace in-person visits. Visitors will be denied access to the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver In Weslaco

Weslaco police are working to learn how a motorcycle driver lost control in an accident in which he was killed early Wednesday morning. The motorcycle was heading south on South Border Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence near the intersection with Mile 5 North. 38-year-old Ricardo Banda Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Texas Rangers Still Investigating Inmate Death In La Joya

The Texas Rangers are still investigating the death of a man arrested and jailed in La Joya. Sixty-year-old Arturo Gomez was booked into the city jail on April 17th for public intoxication. About three hours later he was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious in his cell. He died at the hospital. Gomez’s death has not been determined.
LA JOYA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Convicted murderer still on the run after escaping a transport bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
TEXAS STATE

