A former Waterloo Planet Fitness employee brought what looked like a gun into the business Thursday afternoon just before 1:00PM. Officers on scene said the unidentified woman was threatening to take her own life with a replica of a BB gun. First responders were able to quickly get on scene and take her into custody, before taking her to the hospital. By the time police had arrived on scene, almost everyone was already out of the facility at 2060 Sovia Drive, off East Ridgeway.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO