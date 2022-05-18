ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nearly Half of High-Risk Patients Delay Follow-Up After Lung Cancer Screening

By Alan Mozes
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVIKE_0fiD0MPU00

WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Annual lung cancer screenings are strongly encouraged for men and women in danger of developing lung cancer. But new research finds that among those who do get assessed, nearly half fail to seek prompt follow-up care when the CT scans pick up a potential problem.

The stats are troubling, said study author Dr. Matthew Triplette, who stressed "that the whole point of lung cancer screening is to detect cancers when they are small and localized and can be cured." He's an assistant professor at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

"I'm worried that if patients have a concerning finding and don't get timely follow-up, they risk letting a cancer progress, despite us knowing that it is there," Triplette added.

Stating that annual low-dose CT scan screenings can shave the lung cancer death rate by as much as 20%, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends high-risk patients get screened every year.

The USPSTF defines "high risk" as adults between the ages of 50 and 80 who are either current heavy smokers or who stopped smoking in the prior 15 years.

Heavy smoking is defined as a pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

Triplette said, "at best, we are screening about 10% of currently eligible patients in the U.S." USPSTF puts that figure at less than 6% nationally, with rates as high as 18% in Massachusetts, but as low as 1% in California and Wyoming.

But when these folks do get screened, what do they do afterwards?

To find out, between 2012 and 2021 investigators tracked nearly 400 patients enrolled in a Seattle-based annual CT-scan screening program.

All underwent lung cancer screenings that pinpointed the kind of high-risk results for which follow-up — in the form of a second CT-scan, meeting with a specialist and/or additional procedures — is recommended.

Time is of the essence when follow-up is warranted, the study team noted. But 47% of patients who needed follow-up significantly delayed doing so. "Delay" meant waiting more than a month beyond the recommended time frame, and/or more than 30 days post-screening for those patients whose initial results were considered particularly worrying.

The median delay was 91 days, the investigators found.

Current smokers delayed follow-up for a longer time than former smokers, the team noted, although those with particularly problematic results delayed follow-up for shorter periods.

The good news is that most of the patients were ultimately disease-free.

In truth, "most of these patients won't actually have lung cancer, only about 15% of those with positive screening findings," Triplette stressed. "Most patients just need a follow-up CT scan at an earlier date, to make sure a suspicious nodule hasn't grown or changed."

Triplette acknowledged that he's "not exactly sure" why patients put off follow-up care. But he suggested that barriers to care — such as lack of insurance, transportation or access — may play a role for some. And "I think patients may actually underestimate the importance of getting these exams promptly," he added.

But Dr. Jacob Sands, a thoracic medical oncologist at Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said it's important not to place the blame on patients "as if it's the patients themselves who aren't interested."

Some patients, Sands acknowledged, "may be scared that lung cancer is a death sentence. It's a scary thing to do a test or follow-up where you may find out you have lung cancer."

But that doesn't fully explain what's going on, said Sands, a volunteer national spokesperson for the American Lung Association, who was not part of the study team.

And while a lingering stigma against smokers likely also plays some role in depressing the numbers, that is just once piece of the delay puzzle, he added.

"In part, this is likely more a reflection of primary care not really understanding the true benefits of lung cancer screening," Sands suggested. "The education for primary care doctors has unfortunately not fully been everything we would hope it would be. And life is hard. People have a lot of things on their mind. And if your doctor doesn't move quickly and forcefully to bring patients in, of course they won't be motivated."

The findings were presented Tuesday at a meeting of the American Thoracic Society, in San Francisco. Data presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

More information

The American Cancer Society outlines lung cancer symptoms .

SOURCES: Matthew Triplette, MD, MPH, assistant professor, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Jacob Sands, MD, thoracic medical oncologist, Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and instructor, medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, volunteer national spokesperson, American Lung Association; American Thoracic Society meeting, San Francisco, May 13 to 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
Harvard Health

Women can reduce risk of colon cancer

Screening for colorectal cancer (CRC) in women before the age of 50 can significantly reduce the risk of CRC compared to those who have no endoscopic screening or decide to initiate testing at age 50, according to a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital. These findings, published in JAMA Oncology,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Polyps are possible culprits in colon cancer

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
UPI News

High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later

High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life. "Women with a history of gestational hypertension or preeclampsia should be informed that they have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said study author Jennifer Stuart. She is an associate epidemiologist in the division of women's health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer Screening#Cancer Research#American Cancer Society#Healthday News#Ct#Uspstf
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer: Itchy skin might be an early sign of cancer

The sensation of irritation or discomfort that makes you want to scratch can occur for different reasons. Sometimes, an itchy skin may be an early sign of cancer or a reaction to certain cancer treatments. Because itchiness is quite common and rarely a cause for alarm, knowing if it’s a sign of cancer may be difficult to tell.
CANCER
Cancer Health

How Health Care Teams Can Help Cancer Patients Quit Smoking

New research in the May 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds the inclusion of the smoking cessation tool Electronic Health Record-Enabled Evidence-Based Smoking Cessation Treatment (ELEVATE, from Epic) into electronic health records (EHRs) can increase self-reported patient quit rates by more than 5 percentage points. The study, from researchers at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine—an NCCN Member Institution—was part of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Moonshot program through the Cancer Center Cessation Initiative.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: 4 types of head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. These cancers are more than twice as common among men as women, and are diagnosed more often among people over 50. Among the many types of head and neck cancers...
CANCER
UPI News

Women taking estrogen less likely to die after COVID-19 diagnosis

Hormone replacement therapy may offer women significant protection against dying from COVID-19, new research suggests. British researchers who tracked more than 5,400 women with COVID-19 during the first half of 2020 report that those who received the supplemental estrogen were 78% less likely to die within six months of their COVID-19 diagnosis.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring

Immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for metastatic bladder cancer significantly reduces the odds for the tumor's return, a new clinical trial finds. Among 700 patients with urothelial cancer of the bladder or other parts of urinary tract that had spread to muscle, those treated with Opdivo were 30% less likely to have a recurrence over 11 months, compared with those who received a placebo, the phase 3 clinical trial found.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Skin drug treatments may regress dangerous birthmarks and prevent melanoma

About one in 20,000 infants is born with what's called a congenital giant nevus—a huge, pigmented mole that may cover much of the face and body. Due to the mole's appearance and its risk of later developing into skin cancer, many patients decide to have their children undergo extensive surgery to remove the entire lesion, which can cause large and permanent scars. Researchers led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently created multiple preclinical models of this condition and used them to show that several drugs can be applied to the skin to cause the lesions to regress, and one topical drug also protected against skin cancer. Their findings are published in the journal Cell.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Study Findings Add to Debate About Melanoma Screening

Should people undergo regular checks for skin cancer, particularly the deadliest form, melanoma? That depends on who you ask. In its most recent recommendations, an influential federal health advisory panel said there isn’t enough evidence to recommend for or against routine skin cancer screening. But professional dermatology organizations and skin cancer advocacy groups aren’t necessarily on the same page, with at least one recommending that adults have annual skin checks.
CANCER
biospace.com

Cytokinetics’ Heart Failure Drug Will Have its Day at the FDA

Cytokinetics filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to hold an advisory committee meeting to review its New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil. The drug is a small molecule cardiac myosin activator being evaluated in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The target action date for the NDA is November 30.
HEALTH
UPI News

Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds

May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it, a study presented Wednesday found. Nine percent of patients hospitalized with the virus who were treated with imatinib died within 90 days, the data released during the international conference of the American Thoracic Society showed.
CANCER
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy