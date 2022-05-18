ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Huron Co. delegate named to Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
NORWALK — Madilyn Lawson and Jenna Rathburn were selected to represent Huron County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp June 1 to 5 at Camp Ohio.

Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, and the Dorothy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsors the program and provides substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio's 88 counties.

The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without the fear of failure; providing opportunities to allow them experience personal growth; and offering the chance to learn new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs. The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.

Madilyn Lawson is the daughter of Erik and Rebecca Lawson of Norwalk. She is currently a junior at St. Paul High School and a member of the Huron County Clovers 4-H Club. Her projects this year include: Beef Feeders, Woodworking, Look Good For Less, Pantry Panic, Laundry, Your Thoughts Matter and Finding Your Voice.

Jenna Rathburn is the daughter of Jeff and Rachel Rathburn of Willard. She is homeschooled and in 11th grade. She is a member of Richland Mother's Helpers 4-H Club. Her projects this year are Market Hogs and Beef Feeders.

