Baby formula shortage: What Henrico families should know

The baby formula shelves at a Henrico Target were nearly empty May 17. (Kate Kimmel for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico infants and their families are suffering from the nationwide baby formula shortage, leaving county stores with empty shelves and infants with empty bellies.

The recent shortages can be attributed to supply chain issues and a recall of powdered formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that tests of the facility were positive for bacteria that likely contributed to the infection and death of two infants and the hospitalizations of others.

Monday, the FDA and Abbott reported they had entered an agreement that could restart the facility within two weeks, however, it could take six to eight weeks to return products to shelves.

Thus, Henrico and state health officials are confronted by two challenges: aiding the families suffering from the shortage as well as bringing formula back to shelves.

In response to the shortage, the Virginia Department of Health’s WIC program was able to expand formula options available to its participants, State WIC Director Paula N. Garrett said in a statement to the Citizen.

The list of most recently updated Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions can be found on its webpage.

“The low inventory of formula is causing many of our participants to search at multiple authorized vendors to locate necessary products,” Garreett’s statement reads. “In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants; however many of those items are backordered and out of stock as well.”

In a letter sent Monday to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney requested the declaration of a state of emergency in Virginia, citing that 75% of Virginian families of infants rely on formula for nourishment.

“The declaration of a state of emergency will trigger Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes that are designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency,” Stoney wrote. “I struggle to think of an emergency more severe than an inability to feed a baby, and I ask that you support Virginia families of infants by recognizing the emergency they’re facing daily.”

Youngkin said in a press release that his administration has been working with industry leaders about their production, and that the Virginia Department of Health has been working to make formula available state-wide.

Henrico representatives Abigail Spanberger (D-7th District) and A. Donald McEachin (D-4th District) have expressed concerns about the impact of the shortage on the county’s citizens.

In a letter to Abbott Laboratories’ CEO Robert B. Ford, Spanberger voiced her own concerns as well as those of her constituents:

“For the first week of May 2022, the out-of-stock percentage for baby formula nationwide was 43 percent,” she wrote. “There are reports across the country of parents driving hours in search of formula or rationing food to feed their babies – some even resorting to making homemade formula, diluting formula, using recalled formula, or introducing solid foods earlier than recommended.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against the diluting of formula, labeling the watering down of formula dangerous as it can cause nutritional imbalance and serious health problems in babies. The AAP also urges against the creation of homemade formula, stating that they are not safe for consumption and fail to adequately meet a baby’s nutritional needs.

Yesterday, the FDA changed its stance on imported baby formula, which it had previously warned against due to safety and nutritional concerns.

“The U.S. normally produces 98% of the infant formula it consumes, with the primary source of imports coming from trading partners in Mexico, Ireland and the Netherlands,” their statement reads. “However, given the production and distribution issues…the FDA has outlined a process by which the agency would not object to the importation of certain infant formula products.”

In response to the FDA’s decision, Spanberger said: “I am encouraged by the FDA’s announcement, as I have been pressing the [Biden] administration to seriously consider boosting imports of formula. However, we need to reserve final judgement until we actually see baby formula back on the shelves in Virginia and across the country.”

The FDA will continue working with formula manufacturers to bring safe products back to market as soon as possible, agency officials wrote in a May 10 press release.