The Acoustic String Musicians will perform on Friday, May 20, for the Friday Nights at Milepost 89 music offering. Friday Nights at Milepost 89 is the third Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Visitor Center. Admission to each performance is at least eighty-nine cents. The event is held on the lawn, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The performance will move inside the Visitor Center in the event of bad weather, and guests who are exhibiting any symptoms of illness are asked to forgo the event.

CLINTON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO