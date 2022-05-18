ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bond ETF Industry To Triple To $5 Trillion By 2030 - BlackRock

By Saikat Chatterjee
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssets under management held by global fixed income exchange traded funds are expected to triple to $5 trillion by 2030, according to the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock. BlackRock said it believes the...

