Global Bond ETF Industry To Triple To $5 Trillion By 2030 - BlackRock

Each ETF on this list has a yield of 5% or more. These top covered call ETFs have high yields. Income-oriented investors seeking high yields traditionally turn to a mixture of dividend stocks, corporate bonds and preferred shares. However, a better way to maximize yield might be investing in a covered call exchange-traded fund, or ETF. These ETFs sell call options to net a premium. In return, the ETF agrees to sell the underlying shares to the buyer at a set price, called the strike, if the share price rises above it, known as being "in the money," before expiry. In general, the premium size is determined by three factors: time until expiry, how "out of the money" the strike price is and volatility of the underlying holdings. Covered calls aren't free money, though, as you're selling potential upside capital growth for immediate income. However, they may be ideal in a sideways trading market or for investors requiring consistent monthly income. Here are seven covered call ETFs to buy for income investors, all of which yield 5% or more.

STOCKS ・ 23 DAYS AGO