Gene Tests Could Spot 1 Million Americans at Risk of High Cholesterol

US News and World Report
 2 days ago

WEDNESDAY, May 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A combination of genetic testing and health screenings could identify more than 1 million U.S. adults with an inherited risk for a cholesterol disorder that increases their risk for premature heart attack and death, according to a new study. About 1 in...

www.usnews.com

Medical News Today

'Good' cholesterol may decrease your risk of Alzheimer's disease

Good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) is essential to health. Still, the impact of HDL on the brain is not fully understood. Alzheimer’s disease is a disorder that impacts people’s ability to think and function in everyday life. Researchers are still working on developing treatments and understanding the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about sleep apnea and high cholesterol

People with sleep apnea stop breathing while they sleep. The condition can impact a person’s health, and experts now recognize a link between cholesterol and sleep apnea. Sleep apnea disrupts a person’s sleep, which can have negative health effects over time. Researchers have. obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later

High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life. "Women with a history of gestational hypertension or preeclampsia should be informed that they have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said study author Jennifer Stuart. She is an associate epidemiologist in the division of women's health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Prediabetes linked to higher heart attack risk in young adults

Young adults with higher than normal blood sugar levels that signal prediabetes were more likely to be hospitalized for heart attack compared to their peers with normal blood sugar levels, according to in preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Quality of Care and Outcomes Research Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting will be held Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, 2022, in Reston, Virginia, and features the latest research focused on the quality of cardiovascular medical care and patient outcomes in the treatment and prevention of heart disease and stroke.
RESTON, VA
WINKNEWS.com

Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?

Statins are often the first line of defense when battling high cholesterol. More than 200 million people around the world are taking a daily dose for their heart health. But did you know that statins may also be good for your brain?. Some call it the wonder drug. Not only...
HEALTH
KARK

8 ways to lower your risk for stroke

(Baptist Health) – Many risk factors for stroke can be controlled. You can’t control every risk factor for stroke. For example, according to the American Stroke Association (ASA), a person’s risk increases with age, when there’s a family history of stroke or sometimes according to race. (Strokes are more common and more deadly for African Americans than for any other ethnic or racial group.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Shorter life expectancy for people with fatty liver disease

In a new study published in the journal Hepatology, a research group at Karolinska Institutet shows that people with fatty liver disease are expected to live almost three years shorter than the general population. People who have been diagnosed with so-called fatty liver, run an increased risk of developing cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of arterial stiffness and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction in the elderly population "“ results from the CARLA study

Arterial stiffness has been suspected as a cause of left ventricular diastolic dysfunction and may thereby contribute to the development of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). However, this association is derived from a small number of studies and application of outdated criteria to diagnose HFpEF.Â This study aimed to investigate the association of arterial stiffness measured by the augmentation index (AIx) and criteria for diagnosing HFpEF according to the recommended HFA-PEFF score. Our analysis based on data from the first follow-up of the CARdiovascular Disease, Living and Ageing in Halle study. The current analysis included participants with available information about comorbidities and risk factors for HFpEF, parameters for calculation of the HFA-PEFF and noninvasive AIx estimated by applanation tonometry. The association of AIx and HFA-PEFF was investigated through descriptive and inductive statistics. A total of 767 participants were included in the analysis. AIx was associated with E/eÊ¼, left ventricular wall thickness (LVWT), relative wall thickness, left ventricular mass index (LVMI) and NT-proBNP but not with eÊ¼ or left atrial volume index. However, after adjustment for confounders, only LVMI and LVWT remained associated with AIx. Males with a high AIx had a 3.2-fold higher likelihood of HFpEF than those with a low AIx. In contrast, that association was not present in females. In summary, AIx is associated with the morphological domain of the HFA-PEFF score represented by LVMI and LVWT. Higher values of AIx are associated with a higher likelihood for HFpEF in elderly males but not in females.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Cannabis, heart disease, and a soy-derived supplement that may help

Cannabis is a plant with many compounds that have both recreational and medicinal uses. There are many unknowns about the health risks and benefits associated with cannabis use, particularly its impact on the heart and blood vessels. A new study has found that using cannabis may increase the risk of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Cholesterol-fighting statins help ward off depression, study finds

PHILADELPHIA — Statins have been prescribed to tens of millions of cholesterol patients since their approval in the1980s to prevent heart attack and stroke. Decades later, a new study is suggesting statins may benefit patients’ mental health as well. More specifically, the study assessed the potential impact of...
HEALTH
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Esophageal cancer rising among middle-aged Americans

Esophageal cancer tends to be a "silent killer," and it's on the rise among middle-aged Americans, new evidence suggests. The rate of this cancer nearly doubled among people aged 45 to 64, and the prevalence of Barrett's esophagus -- a precancerous condition -- rose by about 50% in this age group between 2012 and 2019. The esophagus is a hollow tube tasked with carrying food and liquid from the throat to your stomach.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Why Is Abdominal Obesity Dangerous?

Abdominal obesity, also called visceral obesity, has been linked to several metabolic problems, including type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and overall mortality. Waist circumference (WC) and waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) are the most often used metrics for abdominal obesity, and they are affected by both environmental and hereditary factors. Abdominal...
WEIGHT LOSS

