Klein, TX

6 Klein ISD DI Teams Advance to Global Finals

By Terencia Lee
Klein ISD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their big win at the state affiliate Lone Star Finals, six Klein ISD Destination Imagination (DI) teams will be moving on to the 2022 DI Global Finals!. Throughout March, Texas Destination Imagination teams planned, created, and improved upon their team-created solutions for their respective challenges. While students previously...

