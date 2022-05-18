6 Klein ISD DI Teams Advance to Global Finals

Seeing the parking at capacity for the Splendora Ball Fields, Commissioner Metts went to work to find a solution. That solution was for the county to purchase the land just south of the fields at a fair price. The home was in bad shape and to condemn it could have taken years to get the property. This week Precinct 4 crews started the demolition process and clearing of the lot. That was until a snag was hit. Sprint Waste which was contracted for the roll-off containers has made it difficult. After each container is full the county needs to call to schedule a pickup which Sprint said could take a day or two. On Wednesday one container was picked up. The second container the driver told the crews he could not take as it belonged to another driver. SO with heavy equipment and manpower and ball season about to be in full swing, the completion has stalled due to waiting on the containers being moved. With at least six more container loads it is unknown how long the what should have been a day or two processes could take.

SPLENDORA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO