ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Parents look for woman who helped teens from burning car

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuSbX_0fiCVLAk00

A group of parents are looking for a woman who stopped to help their teens after a malfunction caused a vehicle fire.

Video posted on Facebook shows the aftermath of the vehicle burning near Harding Run on New York Avenue in Mays Landing.

“My son was driving his friend’s car in Mays Landing by Harding Run (Tuesday) night around 9:40 (when) they heard a pop,” Olympia Tsiprailidis told BreakingAC.

He didn’t think too much of it until he saw a bunch of lights come on the dashboard, and pulled over, she said.

That’s when he smelled something and one of the teens in the back seat saw smoke, Tsiprailidis said.

“They started yelling at each to get out and run,” she said. “As soon as they got out, the car burst in to flames.”

One woman stopped to help them.

“Jackie” from Buena was on her way home from work in Margate when she stopped, and stayed with the teens.

The boys are all 17 and attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Oakcrest High School, Tsiprailidis said.

“No one was physically hurt, but they’re all shaken up,” said another mom, Aseealah Davis.

They are hoping to find the woman to thank her for being there for their sons.

Comments / 1

Related
phillyvoice.com

Stabbing death of 82-year-old woman at Mount Laurel nursing home may have been mercy killing, investigators say

An 84-year-old allegedly stabbed and killed his 82-year-old wife at an assisted-living facility in Mount Laurel on Sunday, in what may have been a mercy killing, Burlington County prosecutors said. According to investigators, Dan Mook stabbed and slashed Sharon Mook multiple times before turning the knife on himself. When Mount...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 63-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Eva Wolfe, of the Marlton section of Evesham, was struck at 4:14 p.m Sunday, May 15, at Lafayette and Decatur streets in Cape May, Cape May police said. A 51-year-old driver from Lafayette Hill,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Update: Driver, Victim Identified in Fatal Weekend Crash in Cape May, NJ

Authorities have released more details about a crash this past weekend in Cape May that involved an "erratic driver" that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman. Sunday afternoon at around 4:15, Cape May Police responded to a report of an erratic driver going over the Route 109 bridge into town. An officer then observed the vehicle crash in the 500 block of Lafayette Street.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Oakcrest High School
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Witnesses: 2 people injured in Paterson during police chase

PATERSON, N.J. -- There was a wild scene in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon that may have involved a police chase.Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.It was a very chaotic scene in the heart of downtown. Several blocks were closed off as dozens of police officers were on site investigating the incident. The collision happened at around 3 p.m. at the corner of Main and Market streets, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.Witnesses said they saw a car being chased by police and then there was a collision. They said there were two people lying injured, possibly dead, in...
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc27.com

State Police release new details in fatal Lancaster County crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident. State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 42, Critically Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 42-year-old man was shot and critically hurt in Atlantic City, authorities said. The shooting took place on Monday, May 16 just before midnight, Atlantic City police said. Police responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found a man shot multiple times, they said. The victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim, 27, Of Central Jersey Shooting (VIDEO)

A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Central Jersey, authorities said. Malik Pandy succumbed to his gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday, May 18, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden. At 1:06 p.m., police responded...
CARTERET, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: Homeowner Shoots Armed Intruder, Troopers Arrest Two

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Aubree Cruz and a 15-year-old male, both of Dover, following a burglary that took place in the Dover area on Wednesday afternoon. according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on May 18, 2022, at approximately 1:23 p.m., troopers responded to...
DOVER, DE
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
1K+
Followers
200
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy