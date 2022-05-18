Parents look for woman who helped teens from burning car

A group of parents are looking for a woman who stopped to help their teens after a malfunction caused a vehicle fire.

Video posted on Facebook shows the aftermath of the vehicle burning near Harding Run on New York Avenue in Mays Landing.

“My son was driving his friend’s car in Mays Landing by Harding Run (Tuesday) night around 9:40 (when) they heard a pop,” Olympia Tsiprailidis told BreakingAC.

He didn’t think too much of it until he saw a bunch of lights come on the dashboard, and pulled over, she said.

That’s when he smelled something and one of the teens in the back seat saw smoke, Tsiprailidis said.

“They started yelling at each to get out and run,” she said. “As soon as they got out, the car burst in to flames.”

One woman stopped to help them.

“Jackie” from Buena was on her way home from work in Margate when she stopped, and stayed with the teens.

The boys are all 17 and attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Oakcrest High School, Tsiprailidis said.

“No one was physically hurt, but they’re all shaken up,” said another mom, Aseealah Davis.

They are hoping to find the woman to thank her for being there for their sons.