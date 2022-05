New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Stephanie Grisham's transformation from Trump press secretary to never-Trump Republican is officially complete. Tuesday morning on The View, Grisham admitted she would "vote down-ballot Democrat" if faced with an "extremist" Republican candidate who would be harmful to the country at large. "That's one convert!" replied a beaming Joy Behar. "One at a time."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO