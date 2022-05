Betty E. (Salois) LeGeyt passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at home with her family. Betty was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on July 24, 1938. The daughter of Frederick C. and Bertha E. Salois, she attended Lynn English High School and then Seminary at Boston University. Upon graduation she was assigned to two small rural churches in Western Massachusetts. Having grown up in the suburbs of Boston, this was a rather large change. One of the churches that she was assigned to was Trinity United Methodist Church of Ashley Falls. Immediately the women of the congregation saw an opportunity to play matchmaker and persuaded a reluctant young man to attend church to meet the new young minister. It was then that she met her future husband Richard LeGeyt, who wasted little time on asking her out to the 4-H Fair.

