Gay Chastain lived 80 years, and then on May 15 at about 1 p.m., she stared into the face of Jesus and was gone. It was cellulitis sepsis that ended her time here. Obituaries usually start with the birth and follow the person’s life going forward. Anyone who knew Gay can offer testimony that she was anything but “usual,” so we’re going to start with now and then go back.

