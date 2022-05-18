ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Painting Trim: 6 Things to Know Before You Start

architecturaldigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home with beat-up trim is like an outfit with scuffed shoes—you can deal with it, but it looks sloppy. Painting the trim in your home—whether it’s wainscoting, chair rails, or crown molding—is a way to revamp a room without a major overhaul. “Trim is almost like the jewelry in a...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

These 6 Eye-Catching Designer Paint Projects Are Easier Than You Think

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Paint is one of the simplest yet highest-impact DIY projects you can take on at home. With the right color and the right plan, paint can help make a room look bigger, cozier, taller, or even shorter. Of course, paint isn’t limited to walls, either — there are tons of things at home you can transform with a fresh color.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

How to Choose the Perfect Front Door Color, According to Experts

While most dwellers focus on interior design, some décor enthusiasts would argue that it's the exterior that matters the most. Something as simple as the color of your front door is the key to designing an inviting entryway and creating curb appeal that can be seen from down the street. It's your guests' first impression of your home before they even walk in, so it should be decorated as intentionally as your foyer, living room, or kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

5 Tiny DIY Projects: From Mini Floral Arrangements to Toy Disco Balls

There’s something unusually satisfying about teensy versions of full-size objects. The details are that much more intricate, the objects that much cuter, and the possibilities that much more creative. Psychologically speaking, there are a few ideas as to why humans are drawn to petite items. “One hypothesis suggests mini...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Hermosa Beach, CA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Apartment Therapy

This $5 Paint Project Barely Takes Any Time or Effort, But the Payoff Is Huge

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to home transformations, it’s hard to beat the power of paint. A cold-feeling room can get a cozy upgrade with a couple coats of dark paint, or a dated-looking space can get a fresh and modern update with just the right shade of white.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Lester
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

How to Get In on the Tufted Wall Art Trend (and DIY Your Own!)

Move over, macramé. Tufted textile creations are the next big thing to adorn the walls of homes around the world. No longer limited to rugs, hand-tufted decor combines color, pattern, artistic motifs, and fluffy textures for fun and quirky results. Not only is this artsy interior decorating trend all over TikTok and Instagram, it’s also popping up everywhere from Etsy to Urban Outfitters. If you’re feeling crafty, you can even get in on the action yourself.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Design Tools#Painter#Windows#Kate Lester Interiors
architecturaldigest.com

Ellen Pompeo Buys $10 Million Malibu Home With Ocean Views

It would appear that the coast has been calling to Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. The star of the mega successful ABC show and her family’s primary residence is an inland estate in East Los Angeles’s Los Feliz neighborhood, but Dirt reveals that they’re putting more roots down along the Pacific Ocean. The actor and her husband, Chris Ivery, have reportedly purchased a second Malibu home, right next door to the beach house they bought in 2013.
MALIBU, CA
thespruce.com

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

Proper lighting is important for any task, since it improves functionality or enhances ambiance within a space. Lighting in the living room is no exception. Whether it's good times surrounded by friends and family or solo activities like curling up with your favorite book, choosing the right lighting can make any living room more comfortable and inviting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
architecturaldigest.com

Victor Glemaud Teams Up With Schumacher, Hermès Opens in Austin, and More News

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Havenly has an IRL expansion. Design platform Havenly is expanding its e-design model to include in-person services in...
AUSTIN, TX
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Google’s New Bjarke Ingels– and Thomas Heatherwick–Designed HQ Shows the Future of Office Spaces

There’s a lot of talk in Silicon Valley and across the country about the future of workplaces in the wake of COVID-19. While coaxing employees who’ve yet to return to the office is one thing, a massive new project from Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Heatherwick Studios, and Google offers a glimpse at what the carbon-free future of work could look like. This week, Google unveiled the three buildings that comprise their new Bay View campus, spanning 1.1 million square feet of space at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. Designed with ideas of innovation, nature, and community in mind, the end result is a uniquely open space capable of furthering Google’s ambition to operate entirely on carbon-free energy for 24 hours a day, seven days a week by 2030.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy