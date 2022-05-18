Aid Network Assisting Moms in Need of Baby Formula

Terryn

Since February 2022 there has been a shortage of baby formula nationwide, and we have all seen its devastating effects. We’ve heard stories of dads breaking down in the formula aisle while staring at empty shelves. There are moms with bottle-fed babies who have taken to social media to express their fear and pleading for help. These parents have left so many of us heartbroken and asking if there is something we can do.

This is where the Free Formula Exchange is coming to help. The exchange was created by Massachusetts mom Keiko Zoll and is a FREE nationwide aid network that connects moms who are in need of or wanting to donate baby formula.

In a recent interview Zoll said, “It’s not about exchanging dollars. It’s about exchanging humanity.”

When you head over to the Free Formula Exchange website, you will see the options “I need formula” and “I have formula to give.” You will answer a questionnaire and be connected with someone who can help you request or donate.

The network is also in need of volunteers. Here are a few other ways you can help:

Free Formula Exchange via Facebook

What an amazing tool Keiko Zoll has created. There will surely be many parents breathing a sigh of relief or even feeling a sense of peace knowing that there’s a place to turn to if they should ever need it.