ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Aid Network Assisting Moms in Need of Baby Formula

By Terryn
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXWZc_0fiCBLkE00
Terryn

Since February 2022 there has been a shortage of baby formula nationwide, and we have all seen its devastating effects. We’ve heard stories of dads breaking down in the formula aisle while staring at empty shelves. There are moms with bottle-fed babies who have taken to social media to express their fear and pleading for help. These parents have left so many of us heartbroken and asking if there is something we can do.

This is where the Free Formula Exchange is coming to help. The exchange was created by Massachusetts mom Keiko Zoll and is a FREE nationwide aid network that connects moms who are in need of or wanting to donate baby formula.

In a recent interview Zoll said, “It’s not about exchanging dollars. It’s about exchanging humanity.”

When you head over to the Free Formula Exchange website, you will see the options “I need formula” and “I have formula to give.” You will answer a questionnaire and be connected with someone who can help you request or donate.

The network is also in need of volunteers. Here are a few other ways you can help:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP6IM_0fiCBLkE00
Free Formula Exchange via Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26R6Ad_0fiCBLkE00
Free Formula Exchange via Facebook

What an amazing tool Keiko Zoll has created. There will surely be many parents breathing a sigh of relief or even feeling a sense of peace knowing that there’s a place to turn to if they should ever need it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Baby Food#Food Shortage#Volunteers#The Free Formula Exchange
99.9 KTDY

Dog Breaks Into Couple’s Home & Snuggles Up in Bed

Julie and Jimmy Johnson are no strangers to dogs, as they have three of their own. However, when an unknown pup was found in their bed one morning, things got...weird. Julie explained to NPR, "You could see light coming into our curtains in our bedroom and I feel my husband not just roll over, but kind of startled, like almost a jump roll over and it woke me up. And in a quiet but stern voice, he said, 'Julie, whose dog is this?'"
PETS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy