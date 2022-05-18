Syllabus Showcase: An Intro 50 Years in the Making, Charles Cardwell

U.K. University Expands Access and Increases Volume of Digital Research While Fostering Crucial Skills in Students Through Gale Digital Scholar Lab. FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and NOTTINGHAM, England, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is helping the University of Nottingham expand its digital research methods for teaching and learning digital humanities (DH). The university is using Gale Digital Scholar Lab (the Lab) within its Digital Transformation Hub (DTH) to support students in the widespread digital shift in humanities. The Lab makes digital research methods available to all of the university's students and researchers. This enables professors and researchers to look at large amounts of data without learning a new set of tools—and students to develop transferable 21st-century skills that they can use beyond college and in the workplace.

