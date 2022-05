Two people from Clarion were charged with a felony after Arnold police accused them of hiding a man wanted on a misdemeanor theft charge. Tyler Bennett, 30, and Amber Jane Adamiak, 31, both of Grand Avenue, each face a felony count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Bennett also was charged with a felony county of possession of a controlled substance along with two counts of drug possession.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO